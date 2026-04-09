Bills Find Answer at WR as Polarizing Prospect Heads to Buffalo in Latest Mock Draft

One of the most intriguing possibilities for the Buffalo Bills at pick No. 26 in the upcoming NFL Draft is wide receiver.

Although the Bills traded for DJ Moore, Brandon Beane has already claimed the team will continue to seek additional help at the position if it becomes available early in the draft. That could mean Jordyn Tyson falling to Buffalo at the bottom end of the first round.

A recent mock draft from NFL Network’s Nick Shook has Tyson heading to Buffalo to boost a pass-catching corps that underperformed a season ago.

A polarizing pick

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Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson was once considered a top-end first-round pick, but concerns regarding his injury history have led to his stock falling over the past few months. If he is to drop to the Bills, they may take a chance on the game-breaking wide receiver.

“He has the kind of big-play capability the Bills have lacked since they traded Stefon Diggs to Houston,” wrote Shook.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound target recorded 18 touchdown receptions over his final two collegiate seasons, in which he totaled over 1,800 yards receiving.

“I feel like I’m a very quick player,” said Tyson at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I’m a little twitched up. … I feel like I can win on my feet in various ways, and I can set up defenders and win with my feet.”

Tyson previously met with the Bills at the combine, where he also discussed what he feels is his greatest strength as a wide receiver.

“Probably route running,” said Tyson. “But I feel like my hands are elite. I feel like my feel for the game is elite, but I’m gonna have to say the route running.”

Growing group

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If the Bills drafted Tyson, he would join Khalil Shakir and Moore atop the team’s pecking order at the position. Former second-round pick Keon Coleman is still around, as are a number of other lesser options, but Tyson is projected as a WR1-level talent and would likely be a part of Buffalo’s top trio.

The question about the former Sun Devil is regarding his health. Tyson has dealt with knee injuries and other ailments throughout his career, which makes him a high-risk prospect entering the draft.

With that said, he is confident he can be durable at the next level.

“We play a physical sport, but yeah, I’ve never had soft tissue injuries,” said Tyson. “I feel like if you look at my track history, after every injury, I came back better than ever, I feel like. So that’s my answer right there.”

If he can remain on his feet, he should produce at a high rate. But that’s an uncertainty entering the selection process.