Brandon Beane Demands Bills Are 'Open to' Drafting WR at Pick No. 26 in Round 1

Following their trade for DJ Moore this offseason, many expected that the Buffalo Bills were done adding at the wide receiver position.

Brandon Beane tamped down that expectation while speaking with reporters from the NFL League Meetings on Monday. According to Beane, the Bills are ready to draft a wide receiver as high as pick No. 26 if the right player is available.

“Definitely still open to that,” said Beane of selecting a first-round WR, per video from WGRZ.

There have been many intriguing names linked to the Bills at the top of the draft, including speedsters, big-bodied targets and everything in between. Wide receiver was one of the team’s weak points in 2025, and the Bills’ president of football operations/general manager intends to continue to bolster it as the offseason progresses.

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A few options

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after the Huskies comeback victory over the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Beane expressed the Bills’ desire to bring in another big-time talent while adding that special teams capability would also help sell the team on a prospect beginning at the top of the draft.

"If there's a dynamic player that can help us, starter or not, at receiver, we would take him at 26," said Beane.

Buffalo has turned to Khalil Shakir as the team’s punt returner in recent seasons and could use an upgrade there. Beane also mentioned gunner as another spot where a prospective talent could prove his worth as a high-value selection.

A hot name throughout the predraft process has been Denzel Boston, who previously attended a private workout hosted by the Bills. Boston is 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, and while he is a prime option to take over as Buffalo’s top X receiver, he also has experience as a punt returner. This past season, the former Washington WR returned eight punts for the Huskies, including one that he brought back for a 78-yard touchdown.

KC Concepcion is another player who has caught on with Bills fans. The former Texas A&M WR is not as physically imposing as Boston, standing 5-foot-11, weighing 190 pounds, but his speed is off the charts, and he is also an experienced special teams contributor. Concepcion returned 25 punts, including two for touchdowns in 2025.

Go after it

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Entering a new era with an offensive-minded head coach, it would be wise for the Bills to continue to load up on pass-catching talent on the outside. Buffalo struggled mightily to push the ball down the field through the air a season ago, and both Boston and Concepcion could step in and help the Bills improve that area of their offensive attack while also offering the special teams value the team is seeking.

Another option is veteran Brandin Cooks, who remains a free agent. Beane said during his media appearance on Monday that he has spoken with Cooks about returning to the team, but if he were to do so, it would likely come after the draft.

“Really love what he did for us,” said Beane of the 32-year-old.

Cooks recorded five receptions for 114 yards in five regular-season games for the Bills in 2025, while adding five receptions for 78 yards over two playoff games.