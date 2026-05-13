Bills Four Most Realistic Free-Agent Targets Before OTAs Resume, Including Three-Time Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

Now with the draft completely behind us, it’s time to look forward to the resumption of the Buffalo Bills’ offseason workout program, along with a potential dip back into free agency.

The Bills’ OTA practices will resume on May 18, and before the team gets back together, they should consider adding a few more free agents to fill several roster holes that remain after Buffalo welcomed 10 rookies to minicamp last week.

One of the most intriguing targets is a former three-time Pro Bowler who enjoyed remarkable success as an aging pass rusher in 2025.

Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney looks on in the second half against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With a group of pass rushers filled with edge-setters, Clowney would bring bona fide sack production to the Bills’ defense. He recorded 8.5 sacks as a 32-year-old in his 12th NFL season in 2025. Over the last three years, Clowney has totaled 23.5 sacks. The Bills should strongly consider going to get him for the $5.7 million he is expected to cost, according to Spotrac.

Greg Gaines, DT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

I previously wrote how Gaines would be a nice addition to the Bills’ interior defensive line, which added another pass-rush first player in fifth-rounder Zane Durant. Gaines would cost next to nothing, with Spotrac projecting his value at $2 million per season. Gaines is 6-foot-1, 312 pounds and has played in 108 career games, including 34 starts, and the Bills should bring the experienced run-stuffing force to Buffalo.

Germaine Pratt, LB

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Bills failed to acquire a stout, run-stuffing linebacker either through free agency or the draft. It would be wise of them to bring in Pratt on a low-cost contract to fill that role. Pratt stands 6-foot-3, weighing 250 pounds, which is more well-sized than the team’s expected starters at inside linebacker—Terrel Bernard [6-foot-1, 224 pounds] and Dorian Williams [6-foot-2, 230 pounds].

Pratt is projected to make about $3 million per year on the open market and is coming off an impressive 2025 season in which he finished with 101 tackles and eight passes defensed. The Bills have just over $10 million in cap space, per Spotrac.

Matt Prater, K

Buffalo Bills place kicker Matt Prater walks over to the bench during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a successful season replacing Tyler Bass a season ago, the Bills should invite Prater to camp for an all-out competition with Bass. Prater converted 90% of his field goal attempts and 93.9% of his extra-point attempts in 2025. Bass’ career field goal percentage is 84.5%, while his percentage on extra-point attempts is 92.2%.

Let the best man win.

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