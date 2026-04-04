Bills Must Pivot to This Backup Plan After Missing Out on Commanders' Leo Chenal

Leo Chenal was one of the Buffalo Bills’ top targets entering free agency, as the veteran linebacker had experience playing under the Bills’ new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and appeared to fit what the team was looking for entering a new era.

However, after Chenal signed a free-agent deal with the Washington Commanders early in free agency, Buffalo now must look elsewhere to fill a significant roster need. They have two ready-made options to step in and fill the void left by a few free-agent departures of their own, with seasoned pros Bobby Okereke and Germaine Pratt each fitting the bill in terms of what Buffalo is searching for.

Familiarity is key

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) goes after Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) just before sacking him in the second quarter, Sunday, January 7, 2024. | Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Okereke is the more intriguing of the two names, as he previously played under the Bills’ new inside linebackers coach, John Egorugwu, when both were with the Giants. During his time in New Jersey, which spanned three seasons, Okereke started 46 games, averaged over 128 tackles per season, and totaled four interceptions along with seven forced fumbles.

He was effective this past season with the Giants, recording a couple of interceptions and six passes defensed. The 29-year-old stands 6-foot-2, weighing 235 pounds and could bring a boost to the Bills’ effort to defend against opposing running games, an area in which they struggled mightily a year ago.

Okereke experienced a slight dip in efficiency in 2025, but he was dealing with a back injury that may have led to what some considered a step back in 2025 for the seven-year pro.

Experience a factor

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) tackles Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (87) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Another player who has been around the block is Germaine Pratt, another potential fit for the Bills in free agency. Pratt was unceremoniously released by the Las Vegas Raiders after just four games, but joined the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent and started all 12 games in which he appeared with Indianapolis.

During his time with the Colts in 2025, Pratt finished with 101 tackles, an interception and two fumble recoveries. Over the past three seasons, the seven-year pro has finished with no fewer than 118 tackles and five tackles for loss.

Bills president of football operations/general manager Brandon Beane explained the team’s ongoing strategy to address the linebacker position at the NFL League Meetings.

Brandon Beane, president of football operations and general manager for the Buffalo BIlls, and head coach Joe Brady take turns answering questions. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We’ve got some players that we’ve talked about how they’ll fit in this new scheme with Jim,” said Beane. “But we do need to continue to add more.”

He added, “We’ve had conversations through free agency with linebackers, other positions. We have not chosen to add one at this point, but there’s also, at this time, there’s guys that are like, ‘You know what? I didn’t get maybe the money I was looking for, whatever. I kind of want to wait until after the draft and see where guys go.’”

If you read the tea leaves, it appears the Bills will wait until the draft or shortly thereafter to bring in another linebacker.Whether it’s Okereke, Pratt or another name that has yet to enter the media sphere, Buffalo must do something, as entering the 2026 season with Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams as its only reasonable options at inside linebacker would be ill-advised.

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