Bills' Fourth-Round Rookie LB's Playing Time Will Increase If Joe Brady Has His Way

He had the chance to compete for a starting job during training camp, but the rookie apparently wasn't quite yet ready.

After being drafted in April, Buffalo Bills' fourth-round linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr battled returnee Dorian Williams for starting inside linebacker duties alongside co-captain Terrel Bernard.

Elarms-Orr impressed at OTAs, but the ultimate test wouldn't come until the pads came on.

"I think Kaleb had a good spring. It's t-shirts and shorts," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane.

Jun 9, 2026; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (52) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Elarms-Orr subsequently generated buzz for his playmaking during open training camp practices, he seemingly failed to stand out in live preseason game action, and it became apparent the No. 126 overall draft pick needed more time to acclimate himself to the mental and physical speed of NFL action.

With five regular season appearances in the books, however, Elarms-Orr is arguably ready for a more significant role on defense.

"I like where the linebackers are at right now. They're continuing to get better. I'd love for Kaleb to play a little more than he played the other day," said Brady. "That's not an indictment on Dorian [Williams] or TB [Terrel Bernard] that's just being able to get these guys fresh throughout games and when the game's on the line."

Elarms-Orr, who has been on the field only 14 percent of the time thus far, saw seven defensive snaps in the Week 5 primetime win over the Los Angeles Rams. He notably broke up a pass to Puka Nacua on a 2nd-and-10 play late in the second quarter.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (52) and linebacker Keonta Jenkins (49) sack Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) during the first quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Kaleb Elarms-Orr take snaps from Dorian Williams?

Although Brady would publicly disagree, there's a perception that the Bills aren't getting enough production from their inside linebackers as the defense ranks 30th overall (388.6) on the circuit.

As such, there's a case to be made that Elarms-Orr, despite his lack of experience, would be a better alternative to Williams, especially against the pass.

Williams, a 2023 third-round pick, has already permitted two touchdowns in coverage. When targeting the linebacker, opposing passers have an 83.3 completion percentage and a 139.2 quarterback rating.

We suggested that the Bills sign veteran Shaq Thompson off the practice squad to replace Williams in the starting lineup as soon as this week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If Buffalo isn't comfortable going in that direction for some reason, there's the option of giving more snaps to Elarms-Orr.

The Bills already know what Williams, who has 27 career starts, can do. Now, it's time to find out what the rookie brings to the table, and it sounds like Brady is on board.

Bills Kaleb Elarms-Orr wraps up Joe Andreessen during a drill during the Return of the Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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