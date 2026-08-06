One Particular Bills’ Rookie is Talk of Town This Summer

Training camp for the 2026 iteration of the Buffalo Bills is now in full swing following Tuesday’s morning session on the grounds of St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, which marked the fifth day of practice since Bills’ veterans first arrived on campus last week on July 29.

And, the vibes appear to be high under first-year head coach Joe Brady through the first week and change, even in spite of the dreary weather that has clouded most of camp.

Plenty of buzz surrounding newcomers at Bills’ training camp

Buffalo Bills rookie outside linebacker T.J. Parker gets a few extra drills in after practice with fellow outside linebacker Javon Solomon at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The connection between franchise quarterback Josh Allen and new veteran wide receiver D.J. Moore has certainly shone bright through all the rain in the greater Rochester, New York, area, but there have been a few other incredible standout performances, as well.

Most notably?

Rookie inside linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr, whom Buffalo selected with one of its three fourth-round picks this past draft at pick No. 126 out of Texas Christian University.

June 9, 2026; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills rookie inside linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (52) trains during Buffalo's veteran minicamp earlier this spring. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seemingly a fairly quiet and reserved person, Elarms-Orr has still found a way to make his presence felt on a consistent basis.

Whether it’s from starting a massive “Bills Brawl” at practice on Tuesday morning following a collision he had with tight end Dalton Kincaid, or whether it be from continually receiving starting reps alongside fellow linebacker Terrel Bernard through the first five days, Elarms-Orr is essentially—aside from the newly formed Allen-Moore tandem—the “talk of the town”, so to speak, amongst players, coaches, and fans.

Bills’ rookie LB apparently expected to have early success

It’s apparently no shock to him, however.

“I want it bad. I want to win. Like I said, I want to be the best defense in the league, (and) I want to be the best team in the league. I want to be the best,” Bills’ rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr revealed when speaking amongst a plethora of media members in Pittsford on Tuesday.

“I have very high expectations for myself.”

Undoubtedly, that’s an incredible amount of confidence being displayed from the Hayward, California, native.

But, be that as it may, he’s backed up his words with some stellar play on the gridiron.

Buffalo Bills rookie inside linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (52) talks with fellow rookie linebacker Theron Gaines (right) at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And, his teammates—rookies and longtime veterans—can’t seem to help themselves when it comes to gushing over the former TCU standout.

There were almost too many soundbites to count that were given off by Bills’ players on Tuesday regarding the linebacker’s current standing in the locker room.

In short, he’s respected.

So, with that all in mind, here are some of the more telling quotes that Elarms-Orr’s teammates were recently rattling off about the soon-to-be 23-year-old rookie after Tuesday’s fully-padded practice concluded.

Teammates gush over K.E.O. through first five practices

Buffalo Bills rookie EDGE rusher T.J. Parker poses for photos with fans at the end of Day 2 of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. Parker is wearing a special hat given to him by fans after practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outside Linebacker T.J. Parker:

“Man, at first, I didn’t know he was a rookie when I first met him. K.E.—he looks—and he acts just like a veteran,” Bills’ rookie outside linebacker T.J. Parker said.

“Oh, man. He’s a ball of fire. . . . He’s quiet, but—when we get on that field—man, he’s loud, he’s fast, he’s physical. And, I love it. You know what I’m saying? You know, obviously, you (all saw) him today flying around making plays, as well.”

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard performs drills during Bills' training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Inside Linebacker Terrel Bernard:

“I feel like he’s done a great job coming in and really learning the system, getting acclimated to what we do (and) the standard that we have here,” fellow Bills’ linebacker Terrel Bernard recently said in regard to Elarms-Orr.

“He’s been a great addition.”

Buffalo Bills veteran outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) takes a sharp turn around a dummy during a drill at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb:

“For sure, like I said, he’s intense each and every day. He’s got his mind set on the right things,” veteran outside linebacker Bradley Chubb said regarding the rookie linebacker’s recent play so far this training camp.

“So, whatever challenge is (being) thrown at him, he faces it head on.”

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Spencer Brown gets in footwork reps before the opening day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Right Tackle Spencer Brown:

“He’s a quiet guy. I try to loosen him up a little bit around the facility,” Bills’ right tackle Spencer Brown added after Tuesday's morning session.

“He just smiles, and just goes about his business. He’s super serious. So, yeah, hopefully he can go out there, and make plays, and keep doing his job.”

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