One Bills' Linebacker Fighting for His Next Contract Needs Monster Season

Buffalo Bills' linebacker Dorian Williams is playing for a lot more than a starting role this summer.

He's essentially playing for his NFL future.

Williams, a 2023 third-round draft pick, enters the final year of his rookie contract with the Bills seemingly in wait-and-see mode.

With new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard intending to operate in a 3-4 base, the 25-year-old inside linebacker has multiple challenges ahead before he can realistically think about a second contract.

Bills linebacker Dorian Williams doing individual drills during training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First, Williams must earn the starting spot next to two-time team captain Terrel Bernard, who signed a four-year contract extension worth $42.1 million in 2025.

While Joe Andreessen is presumably in the mix, the stiffest competition may come from fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr. We wrote about Elarms-Orr's noticeable emergence during minicamp.

Making the case for Williams

Although he likely needs to improve his ability to get off blocks and work through traffic, the 6-foot-2 Williams possesses the athleticism required of an every-down linebacker in Leonhard's scheme.

"Dorian is a guy that’s going to have a huge impact in this defense," said Leonhard during OTAs. "First impression’s been great. Soaks it all in. I think he’s a guy, fresh start, new defense. Putting him in some different positions to show his versatility and his leadership more than anything, being that every-down backer for us. Excited about his start and just want [him] to continue to grow."

While Williams has played in 50 of a possible 51 regular season games, it's been mainly as an injury substitute and special teamer. The former Cotton Bowl Defensive MVP filled in adequately for the injured Matt Milano in 2024, totaling 117 tackles and three fumble recoveries over 17 appearances (11 starts).

With the Bills presumably moving on from the unsigned Milano, Williams has the opportunity to fill the void. One can argue the Buffalo's defense needs him to rise to the occasion.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) cuts back to elude a tackle by Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Injury uncertainty entering training camp

The proverbial elephant in the room, however, is Williams's health.

Sidelined during OTAs and minicamp, Williams was seen using crutches around the Bills' facility, and head coach Joe Brady confirmed his injury status prior to minicamp.

"Dorian, he did get injured," said Brady. "But Dorian’s handling everything the right way and he’ll ready to go and I’m excited for him."

Although Brady did not disclose the actual injury, the good news is that Williams wasn't wearing a neck brace. The last time we saw him in action was when he sustained a neck injury on the opening kickoff in the playoffs against the Denver Broncos.

It's unknown whether or not Williams will be available when the Bills open training camp practice on July 29.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) makes the tackle on New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) after a short gain. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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