Bills’ Head Coaching Search Takes Stunning Turn With Surprise Interview

Anyone who thought Terry Pegula was off his rocker during his recent press conference just got some more ammunition. As the Buffalo Bills continue searching for their next head coach, it's been reported that they're set to interview former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers.

A first-round pick during the legendary 2004 NFL draft, Rivers spent 16 years playing for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. In 2020, he joined the Indianapolis Colts for one season before his first retirement.

MORE: Bills' coaching candidates tracker: Seven interviews scheduled through weekend

After leaving the game, Rivers was the head coach for the St. Michael Catholic High School football team. He returned briefly in 2025, starting three games at the age of 44. He was expected to return to his high school coaching job, but now, he could make the jump to the NFL coaching ranks.

ESPN sources: former Colts QB and current St. Michael Catholic High School coach Philip Rivers is interviewing today for the Buffalo Bills head coaching job. pic.twitter.com/RVfUr1swK5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2026

During his tenure at St. Michael, Rivers is 43-15. He's said to run a pro-style scheme, similar to that of Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen.

Philip Rivers had great career, but limited post-season glory

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers reacts after a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

During his NFL career, Rivers was always one of the more exciting quarterbacks to watch. A hilarious trash talker who never swears, Rivers was 123-101 in the regular season. With the Chargers, he had four seasons with double-digit wins, making the playoffs six times.

MORE: NFL expert claims Bills would have 'multiple Super Bowls' if Brian Daboll hadn't left

In the postseason, Rivers was 5-7 but gained more respect for his loss in 2007 than any other game. That year, Rivers and the Chargers made it to the AFC Championship Game after defeating the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts. During the win over Indianapolis, Rivers suffered a torn ACL but somehow suited up for the title game.

New England won the game 21-12 with Rivers going 19-of-37 for 211 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

Bills are looking for someone to work with Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets ready to throw a pass during first-half action at Empower Field at Mile High. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffalo has made it clear this search is centered on finding someone who can help Josh Allen elevate his game even more.

They've met with coaches Allen loves, such as Brian Daboll, and now they're going to speak to a veteran signal-caller. It will be interesting to see if Rivers gets much consideration, and if they look for a role as a position coach should they go a different route.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —