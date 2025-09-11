Josh Allen, Sean McDermott focus on fixing Bills' two-point problem
The Buffalo Bills pulled out a one-point Week 1 win despite being 0-for-3 on two-point tries.
One can make the argument that poor officiating, and not the Bills, is to blame for two of the unsuccessful two-point conversion attempts in the 41-40 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, but there's no question that the offense needs to be more efficient in those situations.
Over their last two games, which includes the narrow AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in January, Buffalo has failed on five consecutive two-point attempts.
"Well, two point attempts haven't been great for us of late," said head coach Sean McDermott. "It's another area, early on here, that we need to focus in on and figure out what we can do better. Is it execution? Is it design? What is it? Because those plays are important in terms of factoring into the overall score in the game."
To that notion, the Bills' misses could have cost them a victory in Week 1, and, at the least, it resulted in them facing a late two-point deficit that was eventually erased by Matt Prater's field goal at the gun.
Looking back at the AFC title tilt, the Bills left four points on the field by missing two conversions and lost the game by a three-point margin.
“It's a tight field. When you're down there, obviously, you got the endline as another defender. What teams are doing defensively down there and playing some zero-and-zero sloop and having zone eyes and passing things off, and it just gets real tight," said Allen.
While the decrease in space increases the degree of difficulty for the play, Allen has an idea of how to successfully attack the situation.
"Gotta be good with ball placement, gotta be good with concepts down there, and making sure that, again, we're practicing those plays.Wwhen it comes down to it, making sure that we're trying to, or we are converting on those. I know we weren't good enough in that aspect this last game," said Allen, who led all NFL passers in Week 1 yardage.
As for the two missed two-point attempts that were aided by questionable officiating, one should have been ruled successful and the other should have allowed the Bills' a retry from the 1-yard line. Both plays involved Keon Coleman as the targeted receiver.
First, Coleman was forced out of the back of the endzone by a Baltimore defensive player, meaning he's not allowed to be the first player to touch the ball upon reentering the field of play. Being physically forced out by the defender is no fault of Coleman's, and the Bills' wide receiver reestablished himself in bounds before Allen released the pass.
On the other failed two-pointer, Coleman was clearly held by the Ravens' Nate Wiggins, who tugged the jersey down on the receiver's right shoulder as the pass fell incomplete.
