Bills' WR Khalil Shakir headlines three player prop bets for Week 2 road game
The Buffalo Bills make their annual trip to MetLife Stadium to face the AFC East rival New York Jets on Sunday, September 14.
While the Jets have given the Bills' high-powered offense some trouble over the past few meetings in the Meadowlands, Gang Green is under new management with former cornerback Aaron Glenn taking over as head coach.
Although Glenn is a bright defensive mind, New York surrendered 34 points, including four touchdown passes, to the Pittsburgh Steelers and aging Aaron Rodgers in Week 1. Not to mention, when Glenn was Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator last December, the Bills scored 48 points on the road.
Khalil Shakir
50+ receiving yards (+102)
Outside of cornerback Sauce Gardner, the Jets' secondary isn't scaring anyone, especially the Bills. Shakir is an ultra-reliable security blanket for Josh Allen, and he should get his fair share of looks in Week 2.
In the season opener against the Ravens, Shakir caught six of nine targets for 64 yards. Shakir has been held to 44 combined receiving yards over his last two games against the Jets, but there's also the 115-yard performance in November 2023.
James Cook
Over 78.5 rushing + receiving yards (-114)
Cook's 51-yard reception put him over 100 total yards against Baltimore, and that big play ability is what makes this a solid wager. On the ground, Cook carried 13 times for only 44 yards last week, but he projects to have more success against the Jets.
After touching the ball 18 times in Week 2, Cook should get a similar volume of work against New York, and he could threaten that 78.5-yard total by ripping off one long play.
Dawson Knox
Anytime Touchdown (+650)
Call me a glutton for punishment, but the +650 return is too enticing to pass up. Not to mention, Knox is clearly in the plans this season — he caught Josh Allen's first pass of the season against the Ravens, and he was in the area when Keon Coleman caught a deflected pass for a fourth-quarter touchdown.
Knox caught only one TD pass in 2024, and he did it in the Week 6 road win over the Jets. Over 30 games spanning 2021 and 2022, the Bills' primary tight end made 15 TD receptions.
In addition to Knox , there's also value in small wagers on anytime TDs for wide receiver Joshua Palmer (+380) and tight end Jackson Hawes (+2000).
