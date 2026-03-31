Bills Issue Worrisome Injury Outlook for TE Dalton Kincaid

Of the Buffalo Bills’ list of concerns in recent seasons, Dalton Kincaid’s lingering knee injury has been at the top of the list. And it appears it will continue to be an issue moving forward.

While speaking at the NFL League Meetings, both Brandon Beane and Joe Brady mentioned that the Bills will continue to monitor Kincaid with the 2026 campaign approaching.

“You can’t really predict the future in regards to the medical element of it,” said Brady. “…There’s been a lot of communication with him this offseason.”

Bills fans were likely hoping for their new head coach to alleviate their worries about the health of Buffalo’s No. 1 tight end. Instead, their concerns were validated.

Injury management

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Bills’ top pass catcher sustained a torn PCL two seasons ago, the impact of which he continues to deal with to this day. He missed five games during the 2025 season, while his practice time was also limited due to the injury.

As the offseason progresses, it’s looking more likely that the ailment will still have to be managed as Kincaid enters his fourth professional season.

“I think it’s too early to tell,” said Beane. “We’re hopeful and optimistic that he won’t [have any issues]. But I think we’ll just see how that goes.”

The Bills’ president of football operations/general manager added that the plan for Kincaid is to strengthen his knee and the surrounding area, particularly his quad, with the hope that he is less impacted moving forward.

“There’s a ton of things that our [medical staff] has done, and we’ve been in contact with him,” added Beane. “He’s not in Buffalo, but he’s been really working with some people on a plan to and just hopefully you have no setbacks.”

Unquestioned toughness

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch defended by New York Jets cornerback Samuel Womack III (39) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Kincaid finished this past season with 39 receptions for 571 yards, both of which were second on the team, and five touchdowns receiving, which led the Bills. He also came up big for the Bills in the playoffs, recording a touchdown reception in each of the team’s two postseason contests, which he finished with nine receptions for 11 yards.

“He’s a difference-maker,” said Brady. “In matchups, both safeties, linebackers. You feel like, in the critical moments, Josh looking his way.”

There’s no questioning his value when he’s available. But the problem for Kincaid has been his ability to remain on the field for a full season.

After playing 16 games as a rookie, Kincaid was on the field for 13 games two years ago and just 12 in 2025. If you were to take his per-game averages from last season and spread them out over an additional five games, Kincaid would have finished with 55 receptions for 809 yards, which would have been sixth-most among NFL tight ends and 34th among all pass catchers.

“When he’s out there, we’re better. That’s undeniable,” added the Bills’ head coach.

Plan moving forward

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Both Brady and Beane addressed the team’s plan to manage Kincaid’s practice load entering the 2026 offseason program and training camp. Brady mentioned how there have been ongoing meetings with the organization’s strength and performance staff to determine how things will look week to week.

“I think we’ll kind of see how that’s going in camp,” added Beane. “Is he having to go two days on and one a little less or one off? I think we’ll see how it’s doing, and we just got to make sure it’s smart. We got to get him ready, get him kind of armored up, calloused.”

Kincaid’s production was everything for the Bills’ passing game last season, and to see him still dealing with an injury that occurred two seasons ago is a significant concern. Particularly considering Beane revealed the team officially picked up his fifth-year rookie option, keeping the tight end with the team through the 2027 season.

Buffalo is hoping to compete for a Super Bowl this season and will need its full complement of offensive weapons to do so. After adding wide receiver DJ Moore via trade this offseason, he, Kincaid and WR Khalil Shakir are a talented trio for the Bills. However, the team’s effort to bolster its corps of pass catchers will be thwarted if its top tight end is unable to remain healthy.

A lot is riding on Kincaid’s availability this season, and it will be interesting to see how his usage looks at the end of the year.

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