PCL injury spoiling more than Bills’ playoff run for Dalton Kincaid

The recent reveal of a PCL tear for Buffalo Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid was surprising. And that injury may hold Kincaid back from participating in a first-time career honor.

Kincaid was announced as a Pro Bowl replacement Friday for Kansas City Chiefs' star Travis Kelce. This marks the first time for the Utah product and the first time a Bills' TE earned the honor since Dawson Knox in 2023.

Even with the game itself being relegated to literal 7-on-7 football, it seems to make no sense for the third-year TE to play. Kincaid has not decided whether he will get surgery on the tear or not.

Kincaid was strong for Buffalo despite 12 regular-season starts. He hauled in 571 receiving yards on 39 receptions, for career-highs of five touchdowns and 14.6 yards per catch. Kincaid had a 149.2 passer rating when targeted and posted two 100-yard games on the season.

He also showed well in the playoffs, scoring in both of the Bills' matchups and posting playoff career-highs with six catches and 83 receiving yards.

But again, Kincaid was limited to 14 of 19 total games this season because of managing injuries like his PCL tear. Considering Buffalo's latest playoff exit and the possibility of getting knee surgery this offseason, it's a fair assumption that he will be out of action for the games.

Whoever Buffalo adds at head coach will have to think about Kincaid and his impending fifth-year option in May. Earning a Pro Bowl nod may make that decision even easier for the new coach and Brandon Beane.

