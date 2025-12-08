Bills' update on 'difference maker' Dalton Kincaid after first appearance in month

Tight end Dalton Kincaid returned to the Buffalo Bills' lineup, and quarterback Josh Allen was more than happy to have him back on the field in a December 7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

"He's a difference maker out there for us. We know that, and I think the defense knows that, too, but he's, yeah, he's an absolute stud," said Allen following a 39-34 victory in Orchard Park.

It was Kincaid's first game action since November 9 when he pulled his hamstring in a road loss to the Miami Dolphins. He played one-third of Bills' offensive reps (22 snaps), making four receptions for 41 yards and one touchdown on five targets.

Postgame update

As expected, the Bills eased Kincaid back into action with a partial workload, and the tight end appears to have responded well.

"It’s good to have Dalton back," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott. "And I think from the sounds of it, he made it through healthy."

Kincaid's injury issues

Recovering from the hamstring, Kincaid returned to practice prior to the November 30 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He carried a questionable tag for the game, but did not dress.

This past week, Kincaid began dealing with a second injury. The knee problem he experienced early in training camp appears to have resurfaced in some capacity. Seen wearing a knee brace, Kincaid practiced on a limited basis leading up to his Week 14 return to game action.

Being that he was slowed by a knee injury in 2024, there is certainly some concern about Kincaid's health moving forward, especially considering how effective he is when on the field. He has TD catches in five of nine appearances.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches the ball for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

