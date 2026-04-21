Bills' Josh Allen Plans to Attend Sabres-Bruins Game 2 in 'Electric' Buffalo

When the Buffalo Sabres take the ice for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series with the Boston Bruins, they’ll have one special fan in attendance who revealed his expected trip to KeyBank Center during the Buffalo Bills voluntary veteran minicamp.

Josh Allen was on a plane headed for Buffalo when the Sabres secured a thrilling comeback victory in Game 1, but the Bills’ quarterback plans to be in the arena when the two teams face off on Tuesday night.

“I’m hoping to,” he said while wearing a Sabres hat and sweatshirt. “Plan on it.”

Allen would be a great candidate to bang the drum to the beat of “Let’s go Buffalo” when the Sabres hype up their fans pregame. Earlier this season, center Connor McGovern banged the drum before a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, as Bills OnSI's Randy Gurzi previously highlighted.

Before Game 1, former Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret’s wife, Sandra, banged the drum. If Allen does the honors before Game 2, the roof might come off the place.

‘Talk about electric’

Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period against the Boston Bruins in game one of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center. | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

While he wasn’t able to watch the game live on Sunday, he caught up with what went down during the Sabres’ ferocious comeback as soon as he hopped off the plane.

“Got to watch the highlights right after,” said Allen. “Talk about electric.”

He added that it’s been special to watch the crosstown team battle through adversity on its way to claiming immense regular-season success. The Sabres broke a 14-year playoff drought this year, winning the Atlantic Division after beginning the season as a cellar dweller.

‘A better place’

Fans wait for the doors to open prior to a game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Boston Bruins in game one of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center. | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

It’s a process Bills fans can relate to, as it wasn’t too long ago they watched their team break a 17-year drought of their own under former head coach Sean McDermott in 2017.

“I think just for the city of Buffalo, I think it’s a better place when the Sabres are playing well and it being the first playoff game in, was it 15 years?” said Allen.

While he has only been in the area briefly this offseason for the Bills’ offseason workout program, Allen says he can feel the “buzz” created by the Sabres’ run to the postseason.

“We talked about ‘One Buffalo’ for the longest time with [team owners Kim and Terry Pegula],” he added. “And it’s been fun to watch them progress, and now going into these playoffs rolling.”

Fans waits for the doors to open prior to a game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Boston Bruins in game one of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center. | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

The Sabres took Game 1 by a score of 4-3 and will look to go up 2-0 in the series. The puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET in Buffalo. If Allen is indeed in attendance, it will be interesting to see whether any of his other teammates join him in supporting the Sabres.

Several Bills players were at Game 1 and actually rode on the Zamboni during one of the intermissions. I’m sure the Bills’ quarterback will have something special planned as well.

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