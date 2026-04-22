Bills QB Josh Allen Fires Up Sabres Crowd With Epic Drum Performance

Buffalo Sabres fans are enjoying playoff hockey for the first time in nearly a decade-and-a-half. The Sabres ended a 14-year playoff drought this season, and took a 1-0 lead with a win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen wasn't able to catch that game, but showed up to a presser on Tuesday during the team's voluntary minicamp in a Sabres hat and hoodie. He called the first game "electric" and then said he planned on attending Tuesday night's game.

After Allen said he would be in attendance, Bills On SI's Alex Brasky accurately predicted that Allen would bang the drum to the beat of "Let's go Buffalo." Brasky also said Allen's presence would blow the roof off of KeyBank Arena.

That's exactly what happened as Allen not only nailed the drumming while wearing a Goat Head Sabres jersey, but then pulled a beer out of his back pocket and chugged it while fans cheered him on.

Josh Allen is the second Buffalo Bills player to bang the drum

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern and Josh Allen celebrate after a TD against the Eagles. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allen is the second Bills player to have the honor of banging the drum before a Sabres game. Center Connor McGovern, who expressed his love for the city of Buffalo after signing an extension this offseason, was on hand to fire up the crowd when they took on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Sabres went on to win that game 5-0, so maybe Allen can bring similar luck to the Buffalo hockey team as they look to take a 2-0 lead over Boston.

Josh Allen says Sabres winning helps entire city

Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period against the Boston Bruins. | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Allen helped the Bills go from a team that struggled to make the playoffs to a perennial contender. While they have yet to make it to a championship, Allen has already seen how the fans react to a winning program.

With the Sabres now in the playoffs, Allen says the city is a better place.

“I think just for the city of Buffalo, I think it’s a better place when the Sabres are playing well and it being the first playoff game in, was it 15 years?” Allen said about the Sabres.

Allen and the Bills hope the buzz being created can carry over to them as they look to break through in the postseason under first-year head coach Joe Brady. For now, however, the 2024 NFL MVP is enjoying watching the Sabres get it done.

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