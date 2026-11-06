Bills' Josh Allen Reflects Moment vs. Vikings That Proved He Belonged in NFL

This Monday, the Buffalo Bills have a major showdown on their hands as they face the No. 1 defense in the league, the Minnesota Vikings.

It's a chance for the Bills to prove they truly are the best offense in the NFL, and for Josh Allen, it's a chance to re-live a viral moment from his rookie season. Back in 2018, Allen made the highlight reels when he hurdled over Minnesota linebacker Anthony Barr.

On Thursday, Allen was asked about the play and admitted he was surprised by the fact that he lept over the 6-foot-5, 257-pounder. Allen also said that was the moment when he realized he belonged in the NFL.

"Honestly, it surprised me too. You know, like I was a good athlete in college. High school I was not. So as I got older and started to lift more weights, I guess I got a little more athletic," Allen said via Dan Fetes.

"But, yeah, I think it was just kind of a surprising thing for me too of what I was able to do, you know, especially early on in the career with the running stuff. I know I still run a little bit now, but that was, I think, the moment that I was like, you know what, I do belong here.

Josh Allen wants to face the best defense

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks on after a play during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since that rookie season, Allen has continued to prove he belongs in the NFL, even winning the MVP award following the 2024 season.

Year after year, he leads one of the league's top offenses and has Buffalo at No. 1 overall scoring offense through eight games. For Allen, it's not enough to have the stats, he wants to be tested. This week, that will be the case as the Bills take on the Vikings, and Allen welcomes the challenge, saying he's looking forward to facing a fantastic defense.

"As a competitor, you're like, yeah, heck yeah, I want to play the best. I want to go out there and prove why we are, what you say, the No. 1 offense," Allen said. "I know that's statistically speaking, but that's still a chip on our shoulder. We want to go out there and be the best offense that we can be. And again, we've got a great opportunity against a fantastic defense."

Both teams enter the game with a record of 6-1, although the Vikings are coming off their first loss of the year in Week 8 to the Detroit Lions. They're going to be focused on getting back on track and will see the Bills as a great test for their defense as well.

This has the makings of a great game and Allen is more than ready for the challenge.

Baltimore Ravens safety K'Von Wallace tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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