Three Buffalo Bills With Most to Prove Entering Week 9 vs. Vikings

After knocking off the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, the Buffalo Bills will now turn their attention to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9. It's a huge showdown for the Bills, who will travel to Minnesota for a Monday Night Football showdown.

The Vikings enter this one feeling the pressure after suffering their first loss of the season, falling to the Detroit Lions 19-15. They're a defensive powerhouse and will be focused on slowing down the high-scoring Bills' offense.

As for Buffalo, they have a chance to prove themselves against one of the top teams in the NFC. There will be plenty of pressure on them as well, but no one will be feeling as much heat as the following three players.

Te'Cory Couch, DB

Buffalo Bills defensive back Te'cory Couch warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 8, Te'Cory Couch snuck up on everyone. He was asked to step up with C.J. Gardner-Johnson suspended and Dee Alford injured, and did exactly that. Filling in as a nickel corner, Couch was one of the highest-graded players on the team against the Ravens. His performance was solid enough that Buffalo felt confident in moving on from Gardner-Johnson once his suspension was officially over.

Now entering Week 9, Couch won't be able to sneak up on anyone. Initially signed as an undrafted free agent out of Miami in 2024, Couch has continued to develop for Buffalo and has earned a larger role on defense. Now, the pressure will be on as he needs to prove he can still get the job done even when big things are expected of him.

Dion Dawkins, LT

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins blocks Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In all honesty, we could put the entire Buffalo offensive line on this list considering the task they're about to face. Minnesota boasts the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL right now and that has a lot to do with the performance of its front seven. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has never been shy about bringing the blitz and that's led to 25 sacks in the first seven games for the Vikings.

While all five starters on the O-line will be under attack, Dawkins is the leader of the group and needs to set the tone. He will also find himself matched up with Dallas Turner, who is second on the team with six sacks, but is currently the 13th highest-rated pass-rusher among all qualified EDGE players, according to PFF. If Dawkins can slow him down one-on-one, the Bills can send help to the other side and potentially slow down the overall pass rush.

Christian Benford, CB

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a slow start to the season, Christian Benford has once again hit his stride. He was fantastic in Week 7 against Brock Bowers and helped shut down Zay Flowers who had zero receptions on five targets in Week 8. His confidence should be at an all-time high, and Buffalo is going to need his performance to match this week.

Benford will find himself lined up across from Justin Jefferson for much of the game and that should be one of the best matchups to watch all weekend. Jefferson is a route-running wizard who is unguardable when he's on top of his game. He's been slowed down this season by a subpar offense overall, but Jefferson can still light up the scoreboard without warning.

That's why Benford will be facing more pressure this weekend than anyone else on the Bills' roster. He's going to be asked to slow down the one player who can turn this game into a track meet. If he succeeds, Buffalo's chances of winning improve exponentially.

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