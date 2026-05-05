Bills Move Up in ESPN Power Rankings Thanks to Secondary Focus

The 2025 season didn't end the way the Buffalo Bills hoped it would. While they went 12-5, they saw their five-year run as AFC East champions come to an end, with the 14-3 New England Patriots capturing the title.

Buffalo also fell to the Denver Broncos in the second round of the playoffs, leading to a huge change this offseason. The Bills decided they needed to move on from head coach Sean McDermott, and are handing the keys to former offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

While there's some uncertainty surrounding Brady in his new role, the Bills still have one of the best rosters in the entire league. That's why ESPN had them ranked fifth overall in their "way-too-early" NFL power rankings in February. Now that the draft is over, Buffalo has made a small climb, moving up to No. 4 in their most recent ranking.

Bills focus on secondary key to improvement

Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrates after a sack against the New York Giants. | David Banks-Imagn Images

It might not have been a huge jump, but seeing the Bills move inside the top-five is a testament to the work done by general manager Brandon Beane.

Their biggest additions thus far have been wide receiver D.J. Moore (added in a trade with the Chicago Bears) and EDGE Bradley Chubb (signed in free agency). They also used their first pick in the NFL draft, which was in Round 2, on another pass rusher in T.J. Parker.

Those moves surely helped, but Alaina Getzenberg says the real reason for the improved ranking was the Bills' moves in the secondary. She primarily pointed to the addition of safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Geno Stone and rookie Jalon Kilgore.

“The Bills got younger at the safety position after dealing with injuries last season. They signed C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone before drafting Jalon Kilgore in the fifth round,” Getzenberg wrote.

“The starters are likely to be third-year player Cole Bishop and Gardner-Johnson, but this room has some of the toughest competition for the final roster. Sam Franklin Jr.'s special teams abilities and Jordan Hancock's potential to play nickel and safety should land them spots.”

Buffalo also added help at cornerback, taking Ohio State's Davison Igbinosun at No. 62 overall. The Bills have spent a lot of resources on their defense, and even gave Josh Allen a new No. 1 target. Time will tell if that's enough to get over the hump, but for now, ESPN sees their work as a positive.

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