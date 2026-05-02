3 Missing Pieces on Buffalo Bills Depth Chart Following NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills were busy this offseason as they made changes to their roster to fit their new coaching staff. That didn't mean much for the offense, since new head coach Joe Brady has been in charge of the offense for several years.

They did bring in D.J. Moore to help shore up their receiving corps, but most of their additions were on the defensive side of the ball. Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb was their top free agency addition, and he will be joined on the edge by their top draft pick T.J. Parker.

In the secondary, free agent signings Geno Stone and C.J. Gardner-Johnson will help at safety while Dee Alford helps replace Taron Johnson. They also added another cornerback, Davison Igbinosun out of Ohio State with their second pick in the draft.

With all these moves, we have a much better idea of what their 53-man roster will look like entering the season. We also know where their top three areas of concern lie, which we dive into now.

Wide Receiver

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman catches a pass in the Bills home game against the Jets. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

D.J. Moore will help the Bills offense take a step forward, but there are still far too many questions at wide receiver. Outside of Moore and Khalil Shakir, there aren't any players who have proven to be consistent playmakers.

2025 free agent addition Joshua Palmer had just 22 receptions for 303 yards and no touchdowns for the Bills. Third-year pro Keon Coleman produced more than Palmer, with 38 receptions for 404 yards and four touchdowns, but he has yet to live up to his draft status.

Buffalo added Skyler Bell out of Connecticut during the draft and he's a fit in Brady's scheme. That said, relying too much on a fourth-round pick might be too much to ask, which is why the Bills should look for some veteran help.

Inside Linebacker

Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams leaves the field after a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Just like the receiver position, the Bills waited until the fourth round to add help at inside linebacker. That's where they landed TCU's Kaleb Elarms-Orr, who has the potential to be a starter but needs time to develop.

That leaves them with Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams as their starters without much depth. Adding a veteran player who can either provide depth, or push Williams, would be an ideal move.

Cornerback

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dorian Strong after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Buffalo added Igbinosun at the end of the second round, which fills a need. He joins Christian Benford, who was spectacular in 2025, especially down the stretch, and Maxwell Hairston who flashed potential as a rookie.

The problem is that Hairston struggled with injuries, which is also a concern with Dorian Strong, who also displayed promise during his rookie season. Strong suffered a neck injury, which has his future in doubt, potentially leaving Buffalo very thin at corner.

There's no such thing as too many cornerbacks, but there sure is such a thing as too few. That's why Buffalo should err on the side of caution and add more help.

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