Bills Offensive Lineman Named as NFL Free Agency Bust Waiting to Happen

NFL free agency officially begins on March 11 at 4:00 p.m. EST, with the legal tampering period beginning at noon on March 9. The Buffalo Bills are currently over the salary cap and must clear some space to be active during this period.

While adding outside talent is always entertaining, the Bills' biggest decisions could involve their own players. With free agency looming, starting left guard David Edwards and center Connor McGovern are set to hit the open market. The Bills would like to keep their line intact, but it won’t be easy, especially when it comes to Edwards.

Arguably the best guard in this class, Edwards will command a huge salary. That could lead to his exit, and Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport says that salary makes him a bust waiting to happen.

"After spending the 2023 season as a backup interior lineman in Buffalo, Edwards entered the starting lineup in 2024 and fared well. Per Pro Football Focus, he played at least 900 snaps each of the past two seasons and gave up just three sacks, including zero two years ago,” Davenport wrote.”

"But while Edwards is a solid player, he's not a dominant player like Chris Lindstrom of the Atlanta Falcons or Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts. He has been better with the Bills than he was with the Los Angeles Rams, but he still hasn't been great.”

Davenport doesn’t believe Edwards will be a failure under his new contract, but instead states that teams often regret overpaying during free agency. Especially when it’s for a good player like Edwards who gets paid like a great player.

“That won't stop him from getting a big-money deal—the best offensive lineman at each position who actually hits the open market usually does. But the teams who give out those big deals more often than not wind up shaking their heads two years down the road wondering why the guy they overpaid isn't living up to his contract.”

Bills have ready-made option to replace David Edwards

Buffalo has an option available to replace Edwards without breaking the bank. Alec Anderson enters the offseason as a restricted free agent, but he can be retained for far less than Edwards will earn.

Anderson has had a similar path as Edwards, spending time as the sixth offensive lineman, even seeing the field on jumbo packages. In Week 18, he started at left guard, which may have been an audition for him.

For a team that has to be mindful of the salary cap, this feels like the right move.