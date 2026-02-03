Bills have trusted OL backup plan ready to 'capitalize' if free agents sign elsewhere

For the first time in three years, the Buffalo Bills could experience significant turnover on the offensive line this offseason.

Collectively, the Bills' line has provided prime examples of continuity and efficacy ever since its most-recent makeover following the 2021 campaign. It was that offseason when both Connor McGovern and David Edwards came aboard, proceeding to play key roles for one the NFL's most-productive units.

"We've been fortunate to run the same group back a couple of years," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane.

Now, McGovern and Edwards are set to hit the free-agent market, and they're likely to garner heavy interest from teams across the league.

"You're looking at it, and you're like, 'Gosh, I'm not sure if I'm going to be able to trot out the same five next year,'" said Beane. "We do have some guys that we do believe in. Some of the guys that you're talking about have earned the right to go to free agency, but we'll keep the dialogue going."

It seems unlikely that the Bills will be able to fit both McGovern and Edwards under the salary cap, meaning there will probably be at least one hole to fill amongst the starting five. Spotrac estimates McGovern's market value at $48 million for three years while Edwards is projected to earn a three-year contract worth approximately $60 million.

"I'd love to trot out the same five next year. You never say never. We'll just take it one day at a time, said Beane. "If not, we'll make sure that we fill those holes the way we did before."

Alec Anderson ready to pounce

That's where Alec Anderson enters the equation. The formerly undrafted prospect spent the past two seasons as the Bills' sixth lineman in run-heavy formations. He appeared in all 34 regular season games, totaling 480 offensive snaps.

As a result of his restricted free-agent label, Buffalo will have the opportunity to retain Anderson at a reasonable price for the 2026 season.

Present at head coach Joe Brady's introductory press conference, Anderson sounded more than ready for the potential challenge.

"It's just an opportunity, and I think that I'll be able to capitalize on the opportunities that are handed to me," said Anderson. "I think I've proven to do that with my years in the league, being able to stick around and kind of play whatever role that the offense or the special teams coach needs me to play. I think I'll fulfill that this year in the offensive line."

Edwards laid blueprint

Joining the Bills on a one-year contract in 2023, Edwards spent the ensuing season as the team's extra lineman. He played in all 17 games, totaling 148 offensive snaps.

Buffalo re-signed the guard to a two-year contract in 2024, plugging him into the starting lineup to help offset the loss of starting center Mitch Morse.

After starting at left guard throughout the 2023 season, McGovern moved to center when Morse became a salary cap casualty in 2024. As a result, Edwards took over starting left guard duties.

The Bills may be planning for Anderson to follow that same path. He started the 2025 regular season finale at left guard in what may have been a preview of what's to come.

