Bills Post-June 1 Cut Candidates: Who Could Be Salary Cap Casualty?

June 1 is an important day for NFL teams since it's when league rules make it easier to move on from players. After this date, teams can spread out the dead cap hit over two seasons, which often means veteran players with excessive cap hits could be in danger of being cut.

The Buffalo Bills currently have $9.8 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap, so they're not exactly strapped. Still, they could look to make a few moves after June 1, with these three players serving as possible release candidates.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C

Buffalo Bills center Sedrick van Pran-Granger enters the field before a game against the New York Jets. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, the Bills added Lloyd Cushenberry to give them some insurance behind Connor McGovern. In six seasons, Cushenberry has started 80 games, giving him plenty of experience. His resume is impressive enough that Bills On SI's Ralph Ventre believes Sedrick Van Pran-Granger won't be on the roster in Week 1.

Perhaps the Bills decide to move on before then even, especially since Austin Corbett is also an option at center. Buffalo could save $1.075 million by moving on, which isn't a huge saving, but it's still a saving.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P

Buffalo Bills punter Mitch Wishnowsky kicks the ball to New England during first half action at Highmark Stadium. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another player who might not be on the roster by Week 1 is punter Mitch Wishnowsky. Buffalo struggled to keep punters healthy in 2025, going from Brad Robbins to Cameron Johnston before signing Wishnowsky.

In 13 games, Wishnowsky proved to be a solid punter, but the Bills still selected Florida's Tommy Doman in the seventh round of the NFL draft. Doman could give them a much younger option, not to mention the Bills would save $1.1 million while occurring just $150,000 in dead cap space.

Ty Johnson, RB

Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson carries the ball against the New York Jets. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

This is one that would be a shocker, but Ty Johnson has a cap hit of $3.275 million and the Bills could save $2.455 million by moving on. That's a substantial savings, and something that could be on the table for a player who had 463 yards from scrimmage.

That's not to say Johnson isn't a valuable player. He's proven to be a solid third-down back, who excels as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. The problem is that Buffalo has some younger options, who would be much more affordable.

One such option is undrafted free agent Desmond Reid, who I recently wrote about as the team's most exciting undrafted free agent signing. It won't be easy for him to unseat the reliable Johnson, but if he comes close, the salary could be the deciding factor.