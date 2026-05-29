Ranking Every Buffalo Bills' Position Group Based on Talent and Depth

The Buffalo Bills have their roster almost set for 2025, and in the first year of the Joe Brady era, the Bills' strengths and weaknesses are very similar to what the team has experienced in the last two seasons.

However, some offseason changes have made some position groups stronger than others in terms of talent and depth, so here's a ranking of each Bills position group from weakest to strongest.

8. Specialists

Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) makes a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

This is the position group with the biggest amount of question marks, if only because 2025's two main specialists, punter Mitch Wishnowsky and kicker Matt Prater, are no longer with the team.

Kicker Tyler Bass missed last season due to hip and groin injuries that were revealed to be a sports hernia, but he'll return after making 24-of-29 field goals in 2023 and 2024.

Meanwhile, Florida punter Tommy Doman was selected in the seventh round of April's draft after Wishnowsky ranked 28th of 33 qualified punters in yards per punt. Running back Ray Davis was an All-Pro returner last season, something that may gain more traction in the second year of the current kickoff rules.

7. Defensive secondary

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) reacts after a play against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Cole Bishop was the secondary's best performer in 2025, enjoying a breakout season with a team-leading 85 tackles, seven passes defended and three interceptions, but the other spot has led to a revolving door with veteran free agents Geno Stone and C.J. Gardner-Johnson and fifth-round pick Jalon Kilgore.

The cornerback position also had a big overhaul despite young talent like Christian Benford and Maxwell Hairston, Buffalo's 2025 first-round pick, on the roster. Davison Igbinosun and Toriano Pride Jr. were chosen in the draft to add needed depth to the position.

6. Defensive line

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The defensive line is rather top-heavy, which was shown in 2025. Ed Oliver, the heart of the unit, only played three games due to ankle and bicep injuries, and it exposed their run defense, which finished fifth-worst in the NFL.

Deone Walker, Buffalo's fourth-round pick in 2025, had a solid rookie season, but other young players like T.J. Sanders, Landon Jackson and DeWayne Carter either underachieved or were injured long-term.

5. Linebackers

Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau brings down Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt from behind during first-half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's 3-4 scheme, the linebacker group includes edge rushers Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb, the latter a free-agent acquisition, and their combined 15.5 sacks from last season, which brings up this ranking quite a bit.

The edge rusher group received a couple of late reinforcements in second-round pick T.J. Parker and free-agent acquisition Mike Danna, who will provide strong depth with Javon Solomon and Michael Hoecht. That is, if the latter returns at all after a discouraging update in his recovery from a torn Achilles.

The inside linebackers, on the other hand, don't have All-Pro Matt Milano to lead the group anymore, and that's huge considering Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams, Buffalo's top two linebackers now, are coming off down years. Fourth-round pick Kaleb Elarms-Orr could see a big role if they don't improve, and the same goes for hometown hero Joe Andreessen.

4. Wide receivers and tight ends

Oct 13, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Bills and former Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) escapes the tackle of Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Bills' biggest offseason move was bringing in wide receiver DJ Moore, who has four 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his career, in a trade with the Chicago Bears. His presence, along with Dalton Kincaid and Khalil Shakir, Buffalo's two leading receivers from last season, gives Josh Allen a solid group of pass catchers unlike those of the last two seasons.

Perennial disappointment Keon Coleman returns with fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell and incumbents Joshua Palmer and Mecole Hardman at receiver, while tight ends Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes form a formidable trio with Knox.

3. Offensive line

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) celebrates Josh Allen’s first quarter touchdown against the Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Despite the team losing a key piece in left guard David Edwards, Pro Bowlers Dion Dawkins and Connor McGovern and O'Cyrus Torrence and Spencer Brown create a formidable unit up front.

Alec Anderson, a swing tackle who could start at guard in 2025, will likely be the X-factor of this group. Depending on where he plays, fourth-round rookie tackle Jude Bowry could see some playing time in Anderson's old role as a sixth offensive lineman.

If Anderson doesn't start at left guard, free agent signee Austin Corbett will likely do so and Anderson will serve as strong depth behind a unit that has been one of the most consistent units in the NFL in the last two years.

2. Running backs

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

James Cook led the NFL with 1,621 rushing yards in 2025, though it's fair to wonder if he'll take a back seat to Ty Johnson and Davis, two solid complements, after carrying the ball 309 times that season, by far the most of his career.

Johnson turns 29 in September, so it'll be possible that Davis receives more of the workload if Cook receives fewer carries in 2026, especially since Davis is only a third-year player.

1. Quarterbacks

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles against Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, Allen's sheer talent surpasses any lack of depth Buffalo may have lost when Mitchell Trubisky signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. Allen, the 2024 NFL MVP, hasn't missed a game since his rookie season.

Even with replacing Trubisky with Kyle Allen, who spent 2023 as Josh Allen's backup, Buffalo's biggest strength should not see any drop-off in 2026 barring a major injury to the franchise face.