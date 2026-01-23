Bills Predicted to Land All-Pro Wide Receiver in NFL Free Agency

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was adamant that his team could succeed without a traditional WR1 on the roster.

That proved to be false hope as Josh Allen and the offense struggled to find any consistency throughout the season. Then when it mattered most in the playoffs, Allen and the Bills were unable to get so much as a field goal against the Denver Broncos in overtime.

That's why Pro Football Sports Network's Ryan Guthrie believes they need to make a splash in free agency and go after George Pickens. It would take some maneuvering with the salary cap, but Guthrie accurately claims that adding Pickens would give Allen a "true alpha target."

"The Bills’ window is now. After firing Sean McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane has no excuses left. Josh Allen needs a true alpha target, and Pickens is the best one available," Guthrie wrote.

"George Pickens is a nightmare underneath and one of the league’s premier contested-catch and vertical threats. He finished in the top three in the PFSN NFL WR Impact Metric and proved what he can do with competent quarterback play. This move screams urgency."

George Pickens exploded for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Pickens spent the first three seasons of his career playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had moderate success with them, but exploded after being traded to Dallas ahead of the 2025 season.

With Dak Prescott under center and CeeDee Lamb across from him, Pickens recorded 93 receptions for 1,429 yards with nine touchdowns. All were career highs, and he even proved he could carry an offense, stepping up as the top receiver when Lamb suffered a high ankle sprain.

Dallas has been open about their desire to bring Pickens back, and there's a strong chance they could use the franchise tag to keep him around for another year. That said, Pickens could try to force a trade should they fail to reach a long-term deal.

If that happens, the Bills would be forced to give up draft capital in addition to a contract estimated at more than $30 million per year. It would be a massive investment, but it could be what puts them over the top.

