Three Buffalo Bills Players Under Most Pressure to Perform in 2026

As the Buffalo Bills get set to dive headfirst into the offseason, there are a few players under mounting pressure to perform during the upcoming campaign.

The Bills bowed out of the playoffs early this past year, and entering 2026, the team will need improved efforts from players on both sides of the ball if they hope to continue competing for a conference championship and Super Bowl appearance.

Here are three players who must come through if Buffalo has any chance of reclaiming their status as one of the vaunted teams in the NFL.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a touchdown pass during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

QB Josh Allen

After the Bills hired his buddy, Joe Brady, as their next head coach, the bullseye was placed squarely on Allen’s back heading into 2026. While the Bills’ quarterback was once again an MVP finalist this past season, his production took a step back from his MVP-winning campaign in 2024.

Additionally, the Bills’ signal caller appeared lost at times throughout the season, taking the most sacks of his career (40). Having said that, the most worrisome aspect of his game this past year was his increased turnover rate, as he gave the ball away seven more times than he did a year ago. If Allen doesn’t return to his MVP form, it’s scary to think about where this offense might end up next season.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs after making a catch against the New York Jets in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

WR Keon Coleman

Coleman likely has one more chance to prove himself capable of making a difference within the Bills’ passing game. After he was benched due to discipline twice during the 2025 campaign and underperformed when he wasn’t scratched from the lineup, the 22-year-old must grow up fast, or he could be on his way out the door via trade before the upcoming season is through.

Coleman’s receiving EPA dropped from +18.5 in his rookie year to +9.2 in his second season in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats. If things continue to go south at the start of next year, he won’t be in Buffalo much longer.

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) carries the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) defends during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

EDGE Greg Rousseau

Rousseau led the Bills in sacks with seven during the regular season, but there is thought that transitioning to new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s 3-4 scheme could help boost Rousseau’s production.

The former first-round pick has been solid for the Bills since being selected with the No. 30 overall pick. With that said, he has seemed to leave some meat on the bone year after year, with his quarterback pressure numbers never quite matching his moderate sack totals. This could be the year for a breakout, which the Bills need desperately from their top pass rusher.