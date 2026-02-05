Free agent WR could be perfect fit for Bills' Joe Brady, Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills are starting fresh with Joe Brady as their new head coach, and that could lead to some fresh blood coming to Western New York.

The Bills could benefit from an upgrade at the wide receiver position as it would give Josh Allen some more reliable pass catchers to work with. Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay suggests Brady and Allen would benefit from signing Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce in free agency.

"Buffalo could benefit from several of the big-name wideouts hitting free agency this spring, but Alec Pierce is the most realistic target in terms of projected contract and impact his role could have on the offense," Kay wrote.

"The 25-year-old had a career season in 2025 with the Colts, surpassing the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the first time while also tallying personal-best marks in targets (84) and receptions (47). He was on pace for a far better statistical season until injuries limited and eventually sidelined quarterback Daniel Jones.

"Playing with a perennial MVP candidate in Josh Allen would bring the best out of Pierce. He's dominant against single-high coverage and could take the top off opposing defenses—an edge the Bills have lacked in recent seasons."

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Alec Pierce makes sense for Bills

The Bills have been looking for that missing piece in the offense that Allen has been looking for for the past several years. There have always been potential players that could fill that role, but nobody has stepped up and seized the opportunity.

Should the Bills sign Pierce in free agency, he would be the next up on that list of wideouts that could get that chance. This past season, Pierce caught 47 passes for 1003 yards and six touchdowns for the Colts. He has improved in each of the last two seasons, and that should lead to some interest around the league and free agency.

The Bills won't be the only suitor for Pierce, but if they are willing to pay up, they might be able to get the exact player they need for the offense to fully excel.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce leaves the field after losing a game against the San Francisco 49ers. | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

