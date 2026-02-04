Bills' Brandon Beane sheepishly defends expletive-laced explanation of coaching hire

Let the 2026 Brandon Beane media tour continue.

The Buffalo Bills' President of Football Operations has pulled out all of the stops while making the rounds to explain away his and the team’s decision to move forward with Joe Brady as their new coach, beginning in 2026.

Everywhere you have looked over the past several days, Beane has made another appearance on a national or local show, mounting a vehement defense of what a large portion of the team's fan base viewed as the wrong move at the time.

Brandon Beane, president of football operations and general manager for the Buffalo BIlls, and head coach Joe Brady take turns answering questions. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The latest

On Tuesday, Beane joined The Schrager Hour alongside Brady and was asked to dive into comments he made to Go Long, which included an expletive-laced rant from the team president.

Beane told Go Long, “(Expletive) the outside. It’s about the right selection for this team.”

Those words received plenty of backlash, from the fan base particularly, and Beane felt the need to clarify his remarks.

“The point is, when you sign up for these jobs, you don’t go into please people, you do it to do the best job,” said Beane to host Peter Schrager. “It's not really, you know, F any person, a media or a fan or anything. But I can say this, if I listened to even a third of the people on Josh Allen, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here, I probably would have been fired for taking someone else.”

"F the outside."



Ok. So about that...



Bills GM Brandon Beane on the quote that was heard around the world (and primarily Western NY).



From this week's awesome "The Schrager Hour" with Joe Brady and Brandon Beane. @OmahaProd @ESPNNFL @BuffRumblings @alexbrasky pic.twitter.com/Fq3Lnlfg3B — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 4, 2026

The problem with that justification is that, since Allen's selection, there haven’t been many more transcendent picks made by Beane and the Bills over the past seven drafts, which is a significant reason why they find themselves at this stage of the team’s build, still without so much as even a Super Bowl appearance. And he doesn't seem to realize that, instead making every effort to shuffle the blame in the direction of the Bills' former head coach.

“When you get in these seats, you just have to do the work, okay? There’s no shortcuts,” he added. “If you’re not in the know of that, you really wouldn't be able to give a fair assessment of which of the nine people that we interviewed deserved the job.”

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane on the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Out on a limb

So, while Beane has the utmost confidence in himself to deliver the goods with Brady as head coach, if you look at many of his past decisions and how they’ve materialized, it’s difficult for anyone on the outside to mount such belief in a franchise leader that has come up short time and again on personnel choices over the years.

“We decided that Joe Brady was the right fit,” said Beane. “But it’s really more of a mindset thing that you have to have. If you start listening and taking opinions from people that don't have the intel or the insight to make a decision, I think you’re not doing your job.”

He had better hope he's right. Otherwise, the torches and pitchforks are going to come out early next season. Beane is living on a prayer that Brady can take this team to the next level as a first-year head coach. It’s quite the gamble, one that will undoubtedly decide Beane’s fate with the team down the road.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane on the field before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

