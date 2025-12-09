Bills rookie earns a shockingly high spot in Week 14 rankings

The Buffalo Bills went heavy on defense in the 2025 NFL draft, using their first five selections on that side of the ball. They didn't add an offensive player until their second pick in Round 5, which was No. 173 overall.

That's where they landed tight end Jackson Hawes who finished his collegiate career at Georgia Tech after playing five seasons at Yale. Known for his talent as a run blocker, Hawes hasn't disappointed since heading to the NFL.

After 14 weeks, Hawes is the second-highest-ranked rookie in the league, according to PFF's Lauren Gray.

Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes catches the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"Hawes was the NFL's fourth-highest-graded tight end in Week 14, filling a valuable role in the Bills' comeback win over the Bengals," Gray wrote.

"He was outstanding as a blocker, placing in the top 10 in both PFF run-blocking and pass-blocking grades. He surrendered no pressure across seven snaps, earning a 78.8 PFF pass-blocking grade (third). He also notched a 71.8 PFF run-blocking grade (eighth), in part because of his strong performance in zone schemes (72.6)."

While Gray praises Hawes for his blocking, she also touches on his help in the passing game. Hawes hauled in a late touchdown from Josh Allen, on a critical fourth-down play that helped seal the win.

"Hawes was also on the end of a key touchdown late in the game, converting on fourth-and-3 with three minutes remaining to give the Bills a 10-point lead."

Jackson Hawes has surprised as a receiver

Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes celebrates scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

With Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox on the roster, Hawes wasn't expected to provide much outside of blocking. That hasn't been the case, however, as he's been highly efficient when targeted.

Hawes has seen 15 passes come his way and he's hauled in 12 for 152 yards with three touchdowns. That's especially impressive after he had just 16 receptions for 195 yards and no touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets in 2024.

He's proven to be one of the biggest steals of the draft and will only improve the more experience he gets.

