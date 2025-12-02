AFC rival scoops up Bills' latest failed free-agent WR experiment

The Buffalo Bills moved on from the former second-round draft pick last week.

Now, the Denver Broncos will be the fourth NFL team to give the Elijah Moore experiment a try. Per multiple reports, the Broncos agreed to sign the free-agent wide receiver to a practice squad contract on Tuesday.

According to the NFL daily transactions wire, the 25-year-old Moore made an official visit with Denver on Monday. The Broncos (10-2) currently hold the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture and would host the No. 7 seed Bills (8-4) if the postseason began today. Last year, Denver visited Highmark Stadium for a wildcard game with the Bills posting a 31-7 win.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore (18) makes a catch against Carolina Panthers cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (26) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Moore spent the season's first 12 weeks with the Bills, appearing in nine games.

Buffalo initially signed the 5-foot-10 pass-catcher to a one-year contract during OTAs, reportedly guaranteeing him $2.5 million. Joshua Palmer and Moore were general manager Brandon Beane's two most-notable offseason additions to the receiving corps. Beane's perceived lack of attention to the WR position has resulted in heavy criticism from media commentators and fans alike.

Moore's limited usage/production

Moore, who was a healthy scratch on two occasions, earned a 31 percent offensive snap share over his nine appearances. He was targeted only 17 times as a receiver, making nine catches for 112 yards.

As a runner, he carried six times for 24 yards, including two failed jet sweeps. Moore's only touchdown came on a four-yard rush in Week 2 against the New York Jets, who drafted the Ole Miss product at No. 34 overall in 2021.

Moore struggled to earn reps over Curtis Samuel and former practice squad player Tyrell Shavers during his abbreviated Bills' tenure. He reportedly grew unhappy with his role in offensive coordinator Joe Brady's scheme.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore (18) catches a pass during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Brandin Cooks moves in

While dumping Moore, the Bills signed veteran Brandin Cooks last week after the former first-round pick mutually parted with the New Orleans Saints. Only hours after Moore had been officially released, Cooks wore the No. 18 jersey at his first Bills' practice.

The 32-year-old Cooks logged 17 snaps in his Buffalo debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He made one 13-yard catch on his line target only four days after signing with the team.

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) drops a pass in the end zone under pressure from Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (9) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

