AFC rival scoops up Bills' latest failed free-agent WR experiment
In this story:
The Buffalo Bills moved on from the former second-round draft pick last week.
Now, the Denver Broncos will be the fourth NFL team to give the Elijah Moore experiment a try. Per multiple reports, the Broncos agreed to sign the free-agent wide receiver to a practice squad contract on Tuesday.
According to the NFL daily transactions wire, the 25-year-old Moore made an official visit with Denver on Monday. The Broncos (10-2) currently hold the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture and would host the No. 7 seed Bills (8-4) if the postseason began today. Last year, Denver visited Highmark Stadium for a wildcard game with the Bills posting a 31-7 win.
Moore spent the season's first 12 weeks with the Bills, appearing in nine games.
MORE: Sean McDermott reports improvements for 4 banged-up Bills, confirms Joey Bosa injury
Buffalo initially signed the 5-foot-10 pass-catcher to a one-year contract during OTAs, reportedly guaranteeing him $2.5 million. Joshua Palmer and Moore were general manager Brandon Beane's two most-notable offseason additions to the receiving corps. Beane's perceived lack of attention to the WR position has resulted in heavy criticism from media commentators and fans alike.
Moore's limited usage/production
Moore, who was a healthy scratch on two occasions, earned a 31 percent offensive snap share over his nine appearances. He was targeted only 17 times as a receiver, making nine catches for 112 yards.
As a runner, he carried six times for 24 yards, including two failed jet sweeps. Moore's only touchdown came on a four-yard rush in Week 2 against the New York Jets, who drafted the Ole Miss product at No. 34 overall in 2021.
RELATED: Josh Allen wants 'Moore' of what Bills' wide receiver delivered vs. Chiefs
Moore struggled to earn reps over Curtis Samuel and former practice squad player Tyrell Shavers during his abbreviated Bills' tenure. He reportedly grew unhappy with his role in offensive coordinator Joe Brady's scheme.
Brandin Cooks moves in
While dumping Moore, the Bills signed veteran Brandin Cooks last week after the former first-round pick mutually parted with the New Orleans Saints. Only hours after Moore had been officially released, Cooks wore the No. 18 jersey at his first Bills' practice.
RELATED: Josh Allen explains immediate impact Brandin Cooks can make on Bills' offense
The 32-year-old Cooks logged 17 snaps in his Buffalo debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He made one 13-yard catch on his line target only four days after signing with the team.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.