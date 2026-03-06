Bills Updated Wide Receiver Depth Chart Following D.J. Moore Trade

The Buffalo Bills made headlines on Thursday when they sent a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for wide receiver D.J. Moore and a fifth-round pick. The move gives Josh Allen a new No. 1 wide receiver, which was the team's greatest need.

There are concerns regarding Moore's drop in production over the past two seasons, however. Moore, who has topped 1,000 yards four times in his career, had just 682 yards and six touchdowns on 50 receptions in 2025.

He also saw a major drop in targets, going from 140 in 2024 to 85 this past season. Much of that had to do with the Bears' emphasis on the run game. Chicago finished third in the league with 2,456 yards on the ground. When they did pass, quarterback Caleb Williams had no shortage of weapons, spreading the ball out amongst Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Colston Loveland, D'Andre Swift, and Cole Kmet.

That won't be the case in Buffalo. Allen struggled to find players capable of stepping up outside of Khalil Shakir, who led the team with 72 receptions for 719 yards. The only other wideout with at least 30 receptions was Keon Coleman, who had 404 yards on 38 catches. Moore will have no shortage of opportunities to increase his numbers this season, and that's what the Bills are expecting.

That said, let's take a look at how the wide receiver depth chart looks in Buffalo entering free agency.

Buffalo Bills WR depth chart following trade for D.J. Moore

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir runs against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

When the Bills are in a three-wide set, they will lean on Moore and Joshua Palmer on the outside, with Shakir in the slot.

WR: D.J. Moore, Keon Coleman

WR: Joshua Palmer, Tyrell Shavers

Slot: Khalil Shakir

Adding Moore helps the offense immensely, especially when you consider they still have three capable tight ends in Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, and Jackson Hawes. There's also James Cook at running back, who led the NFL in rushing yardage in 2025.

Looking at the depth chart, however, it's clear that the Bills still don't possess an elite wide receiver corps. For that reason, wide receiver is still a potential target with the Bills' first pick in the upcoming draft. The presence of Moore keeps them from reaching for one out of desperation, but won't prevent them from taking the best player available.

With Moore added, they now must turn their attention to the edge and safety positions.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —