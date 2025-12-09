Sean McDermott confirms good news for Bills' passing offense
In this story:
It didn't look promising late last week when a knee injury was added to the mix, but the Buffalo Bills' primary pass-catching tight end is back in business.
Dalton Kincaid returned to game action on December 7, playing 22 offensive snaps in a 39-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. It was the tight end's first appearance since leaving the November 9 road loss to the Miami Dolphins after pulling his hamstring.
Following the victory, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott reported that Kincaid "made it through healthy" on Sunday in Orchard Park.
On late Monday afternoon, McDermott offered an expanded evaluation of Kincaid.
"From what I could tell, and talking with Nate, our trainer, no concern about Dalton moving forward coming off that game," said McDermott.
For the head coach, Kincaid's energetic demeanor was a welcome sight.
MORE: Sean McDermott mentions possibility four injured starters make Week 15 return
"He was in a good space last night, yesterday. He was vibing, man," said McDermott. "I even watched the replays of some of his plays, and he's catching the ball, he's kind of getting the crowd into the game."
Kincaid secured four of five receiving targets for 41 yards and one touchdown in his first action in nearly one full month.
"The execution was really high, especially amongst the tight end group, and that was really good to see, and much needed," said McDermott.
Importance to offense
Kincaid was the Bills' leading receiver through the season's first eight weeks. The 6-foot-4 physical mismatch has caught a touchdown pass in five of nine games thus far. His 80.4 catch percentage leads the team.
"He's a difference maker out there for us," said quarterback Josh Allen.
RELATED: Bills' TE Dalton Kincaid 'doesn't get as much credit as he deserves' in Year 3
Buffalo' scoring output increases by more than 4.0 points per game when Kincaid is in the lineup. He averages 14.8 yards per reception - highest amongst all Bills' players with at least 20 catches.
Recapping Kincaid's recovery
Kincaid missed three consecutive games due to the hamstring injury. He returned to practice, in a limited capacity, for the week leading into the November 30 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
MORE: Josh Allen calls out 'absolute stud' fighting through injury to lead Bills' receivers
Deemed questionable to play, Kincaid remained sidelined in Week 13.
During Week 14 preparations, the tight end was apparently bothered by his left knee. He was seen wearing a brace at practice. Kincaid experienced an issue with the same knee during training camp.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.