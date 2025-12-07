Bills' DB Darnell Savage appropriately reacts to being claimed, unlike Darius Slay

While Darius Slay didn't set the bar high, Darnell Savage delivered a much more professional public reaction to being claimed off waivers by the Buffalo Bills.

After Slay declined to report to the team when the Bills won his rights off waivers on Wednesday, Buffalo placed the veteran cornerback onto the reserve/did not report list. The move opened up a roster spot for the Bills to subsequently claim Savage, who was cut loose by the Washington Commanders.

Eliminating any uncertainty from the get-go, Savage put out a statement through his representation.

"Darnell is honored to join the Buffalo #Bills organization, contributing to the team's success, and helping drive their push into the playoffs," said agent Seth Katz through KPRC2 reporter Aaron Wilson.

The 28-year-old Savage, a 2019 first-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers, has 95 career games played (82 starts). He is inactive for the Bills' home game against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 7, only two days after officially being claimed off waivers.

Stark contrast to Slay

Taking an approach opposite to embracing the opportunity, Slay declined to show up for work after being claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Instead of addressing the public as a member of the Bills, the 34-year-old broadcast his message from home through an appearance on the Speakeasy podcast.

"I don’t feel like packing up and moving again,” he said. “I’m 13 years in, like, I done did it. Like, they would have caught me at like 28, 29, I might have been like ‘okay,'" said Slay.

More about Savage

The Maryland product spent his first five NFL seasons with the Packers. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024, starting 13 of 13 appearances. Despite having awarded Savage a three-year, $21.8 million contract (Spotrac), the Jaguars released him two weeks into the 2025 campaign.

Landing with the Commanders, Savage accounted for 15 tackles over eight games. He totaled 170 defensive snaps during his brief Washington tenure.

