Josh Allen indirectly identifies ideal Bills' role model for Keon Coleman

Hopefully, Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman was listening to quarterback Josh Allen talk about running back James Cook.

Having already broken the 1,000-yard rushing barrier for the third straight season, Cook is 54 yards behind Indianapolis Colts' workhorse Jonathan Taylor in the race for the NFL title.

In the wake of Cook's 32-carry performance that powered the Bills to a 26-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 30, Allen spoke glowingly of the 2022 second-round draft pick.

"He's become a true professional football player. He's, again, one of the best, if not the best back in the league when he's got the ball in his hands," said Allen. "He continues again, day in and day out, to work extremely hard, be a true pro, be in the training room working on his body."

Whether or not Allen was indirectly speaking to his young, inconsistent wide receiver, the key words for Coleman to hear are "true professional." Since being drafted at No. 33 overall in 2024, the wide receiver has struggled to reach his potential on the field while failing to meet expectations off the field.

There have been three documented incidents where Coleman was disciplined for failing to attend team functions on time. As a result, his approach and commitment have been called into question externally.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman fumbles the ball while being pursued by New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. The Patriots recovered the fumble.

Cook's 'consistent' approach

According to Allen, Cook's maintains a professional demeanor throughout the practice week as well as on gameday.

“I think his approach to the game, it's very consistent throughout the week. He continues to impress. He continues to do things the right way. If you watch the tape, you know, if he doesn't get the ball, he's the first one down on the field, following the ball, running after it," said Allen.

Setting the tone

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady noted that Cook had "that look in his eyes" prior to the November 30 game. McDermott also recognized the running back's vibe heading into the impressive individual performance.

“James's energy this past week in particular stood out. I mean, he was on fire, he was in the right head space, and he was rolling,” McDermott.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) tackles Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium.

