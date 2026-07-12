Bills Safety Named One of NFL's Most Overlooked Draft Picks Entering Training Camp

Jalon Kilgore entered the 2026 NFL draft as one of the more intriguing prospects. The South Carolina safety was considered a chess piece capable of moving from the safety position to the slot, which is why he put himself on the Buffalo Bills' radar.

Buffalo wound up landing Kilgore at pick No. 167 overall in Round 5. Shortly after the draft, I wrote how Kilgore could be one of the biggest steals in the draft, but since then, not much has been said about the former Gamecocks defensive back.

With training camp coming up, Kilgore was just named among the league's most overlooked rookies by NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo, who says Kilgore is a legitimate chess-piece who could have a role right away.

"South Carolina safety Jalon Kilgore was a versatile defensive back prospect who could play from a variety of alignments," Melo wrote. "He's a legitimate chess-piece who could make an instant impact for the Buffalo Bills despite being a Day Three selection. Kilgore combined for 102 tackles, 15 pass breakups, and seven interceptions across 2024-25."

Jalon Kilgore could become a star during training camp

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Rookies will arrive in Buffalo on July 21 for training camp, with veterans set to join one week later. With Joe Brady taking over as head coach, and Jim Leonhard entering his first season as the defensive coordinator, there will be no shortage of stories to watch.

One of those will be the overhaul in the secondary. The Bills moved on from Taylor Rapp, Taron Johnson, Jordan Poyer, and Tre'Davious White. They brought in free agents Dee Alford, CJ Gardner-Johnson, and Geno Stone as well as Davison Igbinosun, Kilgore, and Toriano Pride Jr.

Kilgore has been vastly overlooked with all those additions, but that could change quickly once his versatility and overall athleticism are on display.

Bills have a history of finding steals in Round 5

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's still far too early to say that Kilgore will be a successful draft pick, let alone a steal, but the Bills have historically done well in the fifth round.

As Bills On SI's Ralph Ventre wrote, Buffalo has hit on several picks in Round 5. Players he mentioned as successful picks include Matt Milano (No. 163 overall in 2017), Wyatt Teller (No. 166 overall in 2018), and Khalil Shakir (No. 148 in 2022). Teller, unfortunately, made his name in Cleveland after being traded away in 2019, but Shakir and Milano were huge hits.

There's also hope that Jackson Hawes (No. 173 overall in 2025) will join that list following a strong rookie campaign. Time will tell if Kilgore adds his name to this list, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Kilgore exceed his draft status.