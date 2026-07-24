One Former Bills' Starter Who May Lose His Roster Spot This Summer Under New Regime

The Buffalo Bills added two free-agent safeties n March and drafted another in Round 5 this past April.

Amidst adding former Cincinnati Bengals' starter Geno Stone, Super Bowl champion Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and drafting fifth-rounder Jalon Kilgore, the Bills also re-signed veteran Damar Hamlin to a one-year contract.

Hamlin, however, could realistically find himself on the outside looking in come roster cutdown day at the end of August. In our Bills On SI roster lock vs. roster bubble series, Hamlin was placed squarely on the bubble.

Defensive back Damar Hamlin scoops up the ball after knocking it away from Cole Bishop during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With 2024 second-round pick Cole Bishop, who grew into a starting role last season, being the only absolute lock, Hamlin will presumably find himself battling against the three newcomers for two remaining roster spots.

Although there's no rule preventing them from keeping a fourth, the Bills appear likely to carry only three natural safeties on the 53-man roster. At least that was the case in 2024 when Hamlin was part of the mix initially until a pectoral injury forced him onto long-term Injured Reserve.

Does Damar Hamlin fit Bills' defensive overhaul?

After cutting ties with defensive-minded head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills tabbed their former safety Jim Leonhard to take the reins on defense.

Most recently serving as Denver Broncos' defensive pass game coordinator, Leonhard has plans to employ a 3-4 base scheme that differs in both alignment and philosophy from McDermott's system. Hamlin has started at both free safety and string safety during different points of his Bills' tenure.

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball against Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the second quarter in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While it's unknown how Leonhard truly views Hamlin's potential role, it's worth noting that the Bills didn't re-sign the veteran until well after the coaching staff was in place. In addition to his familiarity with the organization, Hamlin has experience playing for former safeties coach Joe Danna, who was retained as the secondary coach under Leonhard.

What does Damar Hamlin offer?

Hamlin, a 2021 sixth-round draft pick, will be forever linked to suffering through, and surviving, cardiac arrest on the field in the Week 17 Monday night game during the 2022 season.

While becoming a national spokesman for heart health and AED availability, Hamlin managed to total 53 appearances (27 starts) as a Bill. He made 14 regular season starts in 2024 with then-rookie Cole Bishop on the shelf for a good portion of the year. Hamlin made 89 tackles and two interceptions that season.

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins punter Jake Bailey (16) kicks a field goal against Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 28-year-old Hamlin's best path to a roster spot may be through special teams. In 2025, he registered more special teams snaps than defensive reps during the five regular season appearances he made.

Hamlin and his fellow veterans are schedule to report to Bills' training camp on July 28 at St. John Fisher University.

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