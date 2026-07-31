Damar Hamlin, Rookie Safety Could Force Bills' Bargain Free Agent Addition Off Roster

The range of potential outcomes is uniquely wide for Buffalo Bills' veteran safety Geno Stone.

The 27-year-old Stone, who has started games for the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, could realistically land anywhere from Bills' starter to cutdown day casualty, depending upon how the position competition unfolds.

Two unpadded practices into training camp, it appears that 2024 second-round pick Cole Bishop, who broke out last season, is an undisputed starter. As for the second safety spot, there promises to be an eventful battle between three veterans with starting experience and one fifth-round rookie.

Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson gets takenn down by Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not only, however, are Stone, Super Bowl LIX champion Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, returning veteran Damar Hamlin and rookie Jalon Kilgore competing for a starting role, they're competing for a roster spot.

"There's a lot to be determined on that field. They're gonna get the opportunity to go compete and win roles," said defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. "Also why I love the safety group and the versatility. They've done a great job here in the past with kind of that tweener safety-nickel body type. We're going to continue to build off that and find roles for those guys."

After failing to generate much buzz during OTAs, Stone has taken a backseat to Gardner-Johnson early in camp.

Jul 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills safety C.J Gardner-Johnson (22) speaks with the media after a training camp session at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Thursday, Stone unintentionally screened rookie cornerback Davison Igbinosun to allow wide receiver DJ Moore to score a touchdown.

How many safeties will Bills keep?

Throughout the 2025 season, the Bills elected to dedicate only three 53-man roster spots to true safeties. Odds are they'll keep four safeties this year, but that still may not be enough to save Stone.

With Gardner-Johnson emerging as the early favorite to win the vacant starting role, the boisterous defensive back appears close to locking up a roster spot. That leaves Stone, Hamlin and Kilgore essentially fighting for two spots.

Unless he shows zero potential, one would think Kilgore is relatively safe due to his Round 5 draft status. Hamlin is certainly no guarantee to make the team, but his familiarity with the organization allows him to distinguish himself from the rest of the group.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin smiles after almost intercepting a. Pass during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Geno Stone could be this year's Darrick Forrest

Heading into the 2025 NFL Preseason, the Bills' safeties group included former Washington Commanders' starter Darrick Forrest.

After falling out of favor in Washington, Forrest failed to stick with the Bills following an underwhelming summer comprised of mostly third-team reps. Buffalo didn't hesitate to cut Forrest, who carried a manageable $1.2 million salary cap penalty, while keeping Bishop, Hamlin and Taylor Rapp as their only true safeties.

Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Darrick Forrest (28) makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, it's worth noting Stone brings more quality experience than Forrest had to offer, but his roster bubble could burst if he doesn't win the starting job.

If the Bills cut Stone, they'll take on a $1.26 million dead cap hit per Spotrac.

Geno Stone has versatility on his side

With Leonhard having spent 10 years as a NFL safety before transitioning to coaching, the Bills' defensive coordinator knows what he wants at the position.

"I was always a Swiss Army knife that kind of did a lot of different things, and that's what I like my safety group to be," said Leonhard. "There's gonna be a lot of different roles and different positions and techniques they're asked to do."

Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) attempts to stop a pass made by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the fourth quarter of a NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The good news for Stone is the former Iowa Hawkeye, who has been influenced by former Bills' All-Pro Micah Hyde, has started games at both the free and strong safety spots.

In 2023, Stone showed ability as a centerfielder by leading all NFL safeties by making seven interceptions for the Baltimore Ravens. Last season, he was asked to come up more often, totaling 104 tackles.

Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone (26) intercepts a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) in the third quarter of a Week 2 NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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