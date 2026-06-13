Bills T.J. Parker Announces Plan to Workout With Bradley Chubb Before Training Camp

A meeting of the minds.

Two of the Buffalo Bills’ star pass rushers will join forces this offseason, as Bradley Chubb and T.J. Parker plan to train together in the month and a half separating the end of the team’s offseason workout program and the start of training camp in late July.

Parker revealed the edge-defending duo’s plans at the team’s mandatory minicamp, adding how grateful he was for a veteran teammate to take him under his wing in his rookie year.

“It was really more so like we was just talking,” said Parker regarding the genesis of him and Chubb’s plans. “I asked him where he was training at. I knew I was going to go back to Clemson to train and he was like, ‘Man, come with me.’”

Chubb trains in Florida, which isn’t too far off from the South Carolina heat. Parker, who the Bills drafted with their first overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft at No. 35 in the second round, quickly obliged his request.

“And I was like, ‘Let's do it,’” said Parker. “So, super excited about that and, you know, just can't wait to continue building that bond.”

A lot of similiarties between Chubb and Parker

Buffalo Bills linebacker T.J. Parker (99) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

When the Bills drafted Parker, he immediately drew comparisons to Chubb, who is of similar build and skillset to that of the Buffalo rookie. Parker measures 6-foot-3, 263 pounds, while Chubb weighs in at 268 pounds and stands 6-foot-4. Both players are considered supreme edge setters who possess pass-rushing prowess.

During his final season with the Dolphins, Chubb finished with 8.5 sacks while recording a quarterback pressure rate of 14.6%, which was his second-best rate since 2021, according to Next Gen Stats. Parker recorded five sacks in his final season at Clemson, a year after he finished with a career-high 11 sacks to go with a whopping 19.5 tackles for loss.

Perhaps with Chubb's guidance, Parker can return to the game-wrecker he proved to be in 2024.

Parker has a lot to learn from Chubb

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) runs on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Chubb has spent eight seasons at the professional level and has been through it all, experiencing immense success, including a 12-sack season in his rookie year in 2018. He has also dealt with incredible disappointment, when he missed most of the 2019 season with an ACL tear and then was out for the entire 2024 campaign due to a tear of his meniscus, patellar tendon and ACL.

Parker will certainly have plenty to learn from the Bills’ 29-year-old free-agent addition. And he couldn’t be more appreciative of the opportunity.

“Just for him to, you know, he doesn't have to do that,” said Parker of Chubb. “He's a veteran guy. he can go work out and train by himself. But for him to invite me, that means a lot to me.”

As far as what he hopes to pick up from his time spent alongside the vet pass rusher, Parker said that he will be watching closely for tips on footwork, Chubb’s approach, his method for recovery, among other elements of his game.

“He's just so smart,” added Parker. “Obviously him being in the league, this going on Year 9. He done seen a lot. And it’s unbelievable.”

Parker said that, during the Bills’ offseason workout program, there have been times where he has watched Chubb and been taken aback by some of his movements and pass-rush savvy. It doesn’t hurt the two have seemed to hit things off in terms of their personal relationship.

“Chubb is just an unbelievable guy,” he said. “He’s fun to be around.”

With two of the Bills top pass rushers working side by side, the future appears bright for the Buffalo pressure unit.