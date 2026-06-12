4 Winners and 2 Losers From Bills Minicamp

The Buffalo Bills just wrapped up their mandatory minicamp and will now have a break until late July when they reconvene for training camp.

While there's no contact during the offseason workouts, the practices are still incredibly valuable for a team that has a new head coach, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and special teams coach. Throw in multiple offseason additions, and there was a lot to watch during these practices.

That said, here's a quick look at four winners and two losers from the Bills recent minicamp.

Winner: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr rushes the line during the game against SMU. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With Dorian Williams missing time due to an injury, the door was opened for Buffalo's reserve linebackers. Both Keonta Jenkins and rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr did their best to prove they're ready to step up if needed. Elarms-Orr, however, has been especially impressive.

I recently wrote that he was the team's breakout star during practices after he was praised by defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Elarms-Orr impressed his coach by consistently being in the right spot to make the play. His instincts were a question during the pre-draft process, so this was a huge positive for Elarms-Orr. Once the pads come on, his physicality will turn even more heads, so his stock might not be done climbing.

Winner: Deven Thompkins, WR

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Deven Thompkins against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hardly anyone made as much noise this week as wide receiver Deven Thompkins. Brought in on a tryout basis, Thompkins did enough to land a contract with the Bills. As Bills On SI writer Alex Brasky writes, his path to the 53-man roster relies on his punt return skills, but even if he doesn't make the team, he came out looking like a winner.

Loser: Joshua Palmer, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

2025 was a year to forget for Joshua Palmer and he's been unable to fully participate in practices thus far due to an injury. That's allowed other players to hog the spotlight, which could be a problem for Palmer as he looks to bounce back this season.

Winner: Keon Coleman, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman makes a catch during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Yes, we have all heard this before, so it's hard to blame anyone for rolling their eyes when Keon Coleman is listed as an offseason winner. That said, he looked noticably quicker according to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com, who said he was one of the more impressive players during the practices that were open to the media.

Coleman has to feel the pressure after regressing during his second season in the league. He also endured an offseason of speculation regarding his future. It's still early, but Coleman is responding the way he's supposed to, which is a positive sign.

Loser: Interior O-Line

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern celebrates a touchdown from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's tough to accurately judge the offensive line during these drills since contact is at a minimum, but the interior of the line still had some issues on Wednesday.

On one play in particular, Matt Parrino noted that Connor McGovern and Alec Anderson were unable to contain Deone Walker, who made a play that shut down the run game. Again, this is far from concerning at this point, but the O-line is going to need to ensure they're up to speed after losing David Edwards this offseason.

Winner: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S

Former Houston Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Bills added a couple of new faces at safety in free agency this offseason, signing C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone. While both have plenty of experience and can make an impact, Gardner-Johnson is the one who makes the most noise -- both on and off the field.

Gardner-Johnson broke up two passes and recorded an interception on Wednesday. In addition to his play, Allen said Gardner-Johnson is a leader who sets the tone on defense, calling him a "constant competitor."

Buffalo wanted to revamp its secondary under Jim Leonhard, and that included adding more playmakers at safety alongside Cole Bishop. Gardner-Johnson is taking advantage early and leaves OTAs with his stock soaring.