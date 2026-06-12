Three Intriguing Observations From Bills OTAs and Minicamp Include Tyler Bass Update

The offseason workout program is through, as the Buffalo Bills have completed OTAs and mandatory minicamp with a little over a month to go until training camp.

Over the past several months, there have been many intriguing observations worth discussing regarding the Bills’ latest chase for a championship. Those bits of info include an update on Tyler Bass, who has yet to kick in front of the media this offseason, as revealed by Sal Capaccio on a recent episode of It’s Always Gameday in Buffalo.

Bass sustained hip and groin injuries during last preseason that were later linked to a sports hernia that required surgery. Buffalo replaced their 2020 sixth-round pick with 41-year-old Matt Prater, who converted 90% of his field goals and 93.9% of his extra-point attempts during the 2025 season.

However, with him deep into his recovery, the Bills are set to turn back to the 29-year-old this season, as the team released K Maddux Trujillo on May 12. Bills general manager/president of football operations Brandon Beane previously stated that the team’s plan is to enter training camp with two kickers and two punters. However, as it stands in mid-June, Buffalo has one kicker on its roster and that’s the seventh-year pro.

Over the course of his time with the Bills, Bass has converted 84.5% of his field goal attempts, including a mark of 82.8% during the 2024 season, his last on the field. Along with his work on the field goal unit and on extra points, Bass also serves as the team’s kickoff specialist. With that said, that’s a role which the team may award to another player, likely whoever wins the expected punting competition between Mitch Wishnowsky and Tommy Doman Jr. this season, in an effort to keep Bass as healthy as possible.

The nature of Bass’ injury was concerning for a kicker and it’s been a bit worrisome that we haven’t heard hide nor hair of him over the past few months. All eyes will be on the Bills kicker during training camp, which is expected to start on July 29, per Capaccio.

Ray Davis wants more touches

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) runs the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

As OnSI’s Khari Demos wrote previously, Davis has expressed his desire to be more involved in the Bills’ offense this season, a year after earning second-team All-Pro honors as the team’s top kick returner. Davis recorded 55 fewer carries between the 2024 and 2025 seasons, seeing his workload drop significantly.

And while James Cook’s incredible season may have impacted his usage, Davis deserved more a year ago, when he recorded an improved success rate of 56.9%, according to Pro Football Reference, which was over 10% better than his mark the previous campaign. He also recorded a better yards per attempt average [4.7].

It will be interesting to see how the Bills use Davis this season, particularly after first-year head coach hinted at potentially limiting starting running back James Cook’s workload in 2026.

Deone Walker slimming down

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96)v applies pressure on Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

While two of his fellow defensive linemen, DeWayne Carter and Landon Jackson, have revealed they have bulked up this offseason, Walker revealed that he has lost a bit of weight in preparation for his second professional season.

“I’m at about like 10 pounds right now,” said Walker regarding his weight loss to WGR 550 AM. “I was 328 [pounds] this morning.”

Walker was one of the standouts along Buffalo’s defensive line a season ago, so it’s a bit surprising to learn of his effort to become more trim entering Year 2 in the NFL. However, with a change to a new, attack-style defense under first-year Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, perhaps a leaner, quicker Walker will be even more effective in 2026.

Walker was a disruptive force in 2025, recording eight tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and four passes defensed. He also recorded an interception in the Bills’ divisional round defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos and finished the year with a Pro Football Reference pass-rush grade of 71.5, which was ranked 25th among 134 players graded at the position.

Bills fans will be waiting with bated breath to see if a new-look Walker can follow his successful rookie season with a fruitful sophomore campaign.