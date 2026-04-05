Bills Take Risk on Injury-Risk WR, Add Explosive EDGE in 7-Round Mock Draft

The 2026 NFL draft is just weeks away, and the Buffalo Bills enter with a few areas of concern.

General manager Brandon Beane did fill most of their pressing needs this offseason, setting the Bills up to draft based on talent over need. That doesn't mean there aren't positions they need to focus on, but it does mean they shouldn't have to reach out of necessity.

That's evident in a new 7-round NFL mock draft from Pro Football Sports Network's T.J. Randall, who says the Bills need a linebacker in Round 1, but roll the dice on a receiver instead.

Round 1, Pick No. 26: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils WR Jordyn Tyson celebrates QB Sam Leavitt’s touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs. | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Jordyn Tyson has the size and talent to be a major weapon in the NFL. That said, the 6-foot-2, 203-pounder has had some injuries to deal with throughout his career. The worst was in 2022 when he suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL while with Colorado. That causes him to slide to Buffalo in this mock draft, and his talent is too great for the Bills to ignore.

"We’ll put linebacker on hold for now for a talented receiver, who, if you’re reading the mock drafts and the consensus board, is unlikely to be available at this point," Randall wrote. "Tyson is available in this mock draft because the history of ailments is a legitimate concern that will likely generate opinion volatility. Nevertheless, the Buffalo Bills nab an uber-talented pass-catcher when he is at full strength.

Should Tyson stay healthy, the Bills would have a vastly improved aerial attack, especially with the addition of DJ Moore during the offseason.

Round 3, Pick No. 91: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders EDGE Romello Height rushes the line during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Back on the clock in Round 3, the Bills add an explosive defensive player by selecting Texas Tech's Romello Height. While he's not as refined as teammate David Bailey, Height was still an integral part of the Red Raiders' impressive run in 2025. He racked up 10 sacks, proving to be one of the more feared pass-rushers in the nation.

"It was a tough call between Romello Height and pulling the trigger on South Carolina safety Jalon Kilgore. Instead, it will be Height and his level of juice when getting after the passer," Randall wrote.

His selection doesn't come without risk, however. Height was phenomenal in 2025, but he didn't do much during the rest of his six-year career, which included stops at Auburn, USC, and Georgia Tech.

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