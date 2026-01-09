Bills tight end named among top 100 NFL cut candidates in 2026

During the 2025 offseason, the Buffalo Bills were able to lock up the majority of their core players. General manager Brandon Beane came to terms with wide receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terrel Bernard, cornerback Christian Benford, defensive end Greg Rousseau, and running back James Cook.

For this to happen, they also had to restructure Josh Allen's six-year deal, which gave them some wiggle room to keep the team intact. Looking ahead to 2026, however, the Bills will have more work to do.

They're estimated to be $5.6 million over the salary cap. Beane will be able to make some moves with restructures, but players could be released as well to free up space. According to Over The Cap, the top candidate to become a cap casualty is veteran tight end Dawson Knox.

A third-round pick out of Ole Miss in 2019, Knox signed a four-year, $53.6 million extension with the Bills in 2022. He has since restructured that deal, taking a paycut in 2024. He now enters the final year of his new contract, and will count for $17 million against the cap.

Knox could be released as a pre-June 1 cut, which would save Buffalo roughly $9.6 million while leaving them with $7.4 million in dead money. As a post-June 1 cut, the Bills would save $12 million with just over $5 million in dead money.

Would the Bills really cut Dawson Knox?

Bills tight end Dawson Knox races into the end zone to score the opening touchdown of the game against the Jets. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From the outside, it seems like a logical move to cut Knox and free up all that space. That said, Knox is an integral piece of the offense, and he's one of Josh Allen's favorite teammates.

Knox might not put up elite numbers, but he does his job well, is selfless, and delivers when needed. He's also still fairly productive, finishing the regular season with 36 receptions for 417 yards and four touchdowns.

What's more likely to happen with Knox is another extension that reworks his current deal. That would keep everyone happy while also helping to free up space.

