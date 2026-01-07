Bills' head coach offers vague Ed Oliver update before Wild-Card Round vs. Jaguars

Originally believed to be ready for the start of the playoffs, Ed Oliver remains on the mend.

The Buffalo Bills’ top defensive tackle initially sustained a bicep injury that required surgery, while an additional ailment to his knee sustained during the rehab process also required a medical procedure, further delaying his return to the field.

And on Wednesday, Sean McDermott did not make it seem like Oliver is destined for a return at this time.

Uncertainty

While speaking with reporters before Wednesday’s practice, the Bills' head coach offered a vague update on Oliver’s status.

“Don't know yet,” said McDermott. “I know he is trending in the right direction. I just don’t know if it’s going to be this week, next week, the week after.”

That did not necessarily reveal much, as fans wait with bated breath for the potential return of the Bills’ top defensive player. Before his injury-caused absence, Oliver was on a tear, recording 12 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and three sacks in three starts earlier this season.

Increased need

As if they didn’t need Oliver enough already, the Bills lost another defensive tackle to Injured Reserve on Wednesday, as Jordan Phillips is now out for the season due to an ankle injury. Phillips was initially injured during a Week 15 win over the New England Patriots and subsequently missed the next two games before returning and playing 38% of the team’s defensive snaps this past week against the New York Jets.

Before his ankle injury occurred, Phillips had filled in admirably amid the Bills’ defensive line rotation. Through 11 games played, including one start, Phillips helped fill the void left by Oliver’s absence, along with a season-ending injury to 2024 third-round pick DeWayne Carter. Phillips played a total of 31% of the team’s defensive snaps in a reserve role this season.

Buffalo is now left with five defensive tackles on the active roster: DaQuan Jones, Deone Walker, T.J. Sanders, Larry Ogunjobi and Phidarian Mathis. The Bills also have Tommy Akingbesote and Zion Logue on the practice squad.

