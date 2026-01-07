Jordan Poyer reveals if he's ready to play in Bills' Wild-Card round vs. Jaguars

Jordan Poyer has been a key addition for the Buffalo Bills’ secondary since arriving for his second stint with the team.

Not only has he helped second-year pro Cole Bishop come into his own in the back end of the Buffalo defense, but Poyer’s production has also aided what has been a resurgent effort from the Buffalo Bills’ coverage crew this year.

However, Poyer has missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury sustained during a Week 16 win over the Cleveland Browns, and his status for Sunday’s Wild-Card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars remains in question.

With that said, upon speaking with reporters on Wednesday, the Bills’ safety appeared to point toward his return this weekend.

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer gets ready to run out onto the field after his name is announced during fteam introductions before their game against the Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What he said

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia caught up with Poyer on Wednesday, revealing the substance of their conversation via a post to his X account.

“I feel good,” said Poyer, per Buscaglia. “I feel ready to go. I feel ready to play. I’m excited to play.”

Poyer was limited during Wednesday’s practice, but judging based on his conversation with The Athletic reporter, it seems like he will be on the field come Sunday afternoon.

I caught up with Bills starting S Jordan Poyer today, who sat out the last 2 games with a hamstring injury. Came across as very optimistic for Sunday vs. the Jaguars.



“I feel good. I feel ready to go. I feel ready to play. I'm excited to play.” — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) January 7, 2026

His condition

It’s difficult to say Poyer will be at 100% if he is indeed to suit up against the Jaguars, as a two-week absence caused by a soft-tissue injury at the ripe age of 34 is rarely something that bounces back quickly.

With that said, he may be the best option the Bills have, even if he is to perform at 80-90% efficacy. Beyond Poyer, Cam Lewis, rookie Jordan Hancock and midseason acquisition Darnell Savage are the team's other three players available at the position.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) on the field after a game against the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

One other option

The Bills announced on Wednesday that they had opened the 21-day practice window for Damar Hamlin to return from Injured Reserve, giving them another piece to potentially add to the puzzle that is the Bills’ secondary, which will likely be without rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who sustained an ankle ailment during a Week 18 win over the New York Jets.

Hamlin has been on IR since Oct. 11.

