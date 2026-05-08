Skyler Bell Delivers Elite Quote During Bills First Rookie Minicamp Practice

Friday was the first day of practices for the Buffalo Bills in their rookie minicamp. This gave the coaching staff their first chance to work with EDGE T.J. Parker, cornerback Davison Igbinosun, and the rest of the rookie class.

One player who was drawing plenty of attention was fourth-round wide receiver Skyler Bell. The Connecticut wide receiver is someone fans were drawn to as soon as his selection was announced.

Buffalo has had a need for playmakers at the receiver position for the past couple of seasons. While they added D.J. Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears earlier this offseason, their depth chart still didn't inspire confidence.

There were whispers the Bills could take a wideout as early as Round 1, with KC Concepcion and Omar Cooper Jr. standing out as potential options. Instead, they waited until pick No. 125, which is where they landed Bell.

The wait wasn't ideal, but in the end, the Bills landed a player who has tremendous upside. He's also an ideal fit for Joe Brady's offense due to his ability to create separation quickly and pick up yardage after the catch. Bills On SI writer Alex Brasky even believes Bell could develop into a WR1 at some point.

On Friday, we got our first glimpse of Bell in a Buffalo uniform, and even saw him running routes. Nothing from these practices will be overly exciting, however, other than perhaps the elite quote Bell dropped.

Skyler Bell likes living in the end zone

UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell makes the touchdown against UAB Blazers cornerback Tariq Watson. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

According to Syracuse.com's Matt Parino, Bell walked over to the pylon to take everything in and pray. When asked why he decided to do this at the pylon, he responded, “I like living in the end zone.”

That's not just talk either. During his final season with the Huskies, Bell recorded 101 receptions for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns. No one expects that type of production from him as a rookie, but if he can develop into a trusted third receiver for Josh Allen, this pick will be a home run.

Skyler Bell is all-in on Buffalo

Connecticut WR Skyler Bell runs drills during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. | Kirby Lee IMAGN Images | 2026 Feb 28

While speaking with reporters, Bell stated that he was a hockey fan, saying the NHL Playoffs are exciting. He then said since he's in Buffalo, he's now joining the culture and pulling for the Sabres.

“Go Sabres… I’m up here now, I mind as well going the culture a little. They’re rolling too,” Bell said via Dan Fetes.

Bell added that he needed to get into his playbook after practice but hoped to catch some of the action as the Sabres take on the Montreal Canadiens in the second round of the playoffs.