Brandon Beane outlines job requirements for Bills' next head coach

There's more to coaching the Buffalo Bills than just coaching.

Bills' general manager Brandon Beane made that much clear, laying out requirements for any head coaching candidates hoping to replace the fired Sean McDermott.

Addressing reporters alongside team owner Terry Pegula on Wednesday in Orchard Park, Beane declared "an open search" for the next Bills' head coach.

Jul 24, 2024; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills ownwe Terry Pegula (left) and general manager Brandon Beane watch a training camp session at St. John Fisher University | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"We're opening every door. We got to find the right guy for this team to help get us over the hump," said Beane, whose team has participated in the postseason seven years in a row without advancing to the Super Bowl.

While there are signs that the Bills will target candidates who possess offensive aptitude, along with a plan for maximizing quarterback Josh Allen's potential, the job will require more than just a smart football mind.

Bills need 'CEO' wearing headset

Although Beane mentioned that Buffalo would be open to all candidates, including first-timers, the expected job requirements may be difficult to fulfill for a lesser-experienced coach.

"This is a bigger job than just a play caller and a schemer. I think we've seen, where guys have been excellent play callers, but they got to the head coach seat and they couldn't handle the adversity, the conflict management, all the things that, it's a CEO job. It really is," said Beane.

Those comments suggest the Bills want someone who can run the entire program, meaning prior head coaching experience likely makes a candidate more attractive to the search committee.

The Josh Allen factor

According to both Pegula and Beane, the Bills are including Allen in the search process for the next head coach. As such, the perceived ability to work well with quarterback could significantly help a candidate's case.

Former Bills' quarterback, and friend of Allen, Davis Webb, who currently coaches for the Denver Broncos, is a name that has been mentioned due to his compatibility with the quarterback. Joe Brady, who has called Buffalo's offensive plays for the past 2.5 years, also meets that criterion. He officially interviewed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, former Bills' offensive coordinator Brian Daboll had great success coaching Allen from 2018 through 2021. Although it didn't end well, the Western New York native has head coaching experience with the New York Giants, including a playoff berth in his first season. Daboll is reported to have an interview scheduled for Thursday with the Bills.

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll looks on in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

