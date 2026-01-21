Bills to Interview Rising In-House Candidate for Head Coaching Vacancy

Just two days after firing Sean McDermott, the Buffalo Bills are ready to look for his replacement.

Early on Wednesday morning, it was announced they would speak with Anthony Lynn, a former assistant in Buffalo under Rex Ryan. Lynn has experience as a head coach, going 33-31 in four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers and 0-1 as an interim with the Bills.

Lynn isn’t the only familiar name being interviewed, however. Shortly after the interest in Lynn was reported, Dianna Russini said the Bills plan to meet with Joe Brady, who has been in Buffalo’s staff since 2022.

The Bills will interview offensive coordinator Joe Brady for the team’s head coaching vacancy, per source.



Brady, who has received interview requests and met with other teams in this cycle, will get a look in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/nlN4XKP5nf — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 21, 2026

Brady began his tenure in Buffalo as the quarterbacks coach, but was promoted in 2023 after Ken Dorsey was fired as the offensive coordinator. Brady retained the job the past two seasons and had mixed results.

Still, he managed to lead Buffalo to 30 points against the stingy Denver Broncos defense in the Divisional Round. That’s impressive on its own, but he did so despite five turnovers on offense.

Coaching History

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady on the field before a game against the New York Giants. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Before joining the Bills, Brady had already become a hot name in coaching. He was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the 2019 LSU Tigers, who had one of the greatest seasons in NCAA history.

Brady was hired by the Carolina Panthers following that campaign, serving as their offensive coordinator for two seasons. He was fired in December 2021, but the entire staff in Carolina was a mess under Matt Rhule.

MORE: Former Bills offensive coordinator close to becoming team's next head coach, per report

Since joining the Bills, Brady once again became one of the bright stars in coaching. He helped Josh Allen put together the best season of his career in 2024, leading to an MVP win for the star quarterback. He’s considered one of the top head coach candidates and has already interviewed with multiple teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, who will meet with him for a second interview.

Keeping Brady would have the least impact on the Bills continuity, with the offense being able to pick up where it left off. Of course, they would need to add more playmakers for Brady to truly reach his potential, but the ability is there.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —