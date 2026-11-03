Bills Make Smart Call With C.J. Gardner-Johnson Release Following Suspension

During the victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was ejected for spitting at tight end Brock Bowers and was suspended for one game afterward. With his suspension officially over, the Buffalo Bills decided to make the smart call and move on.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Bills are officially releasing Gardner-Johnson after he appeared in just six games for the franchise.

This marks the second time in as many years that Gardner-Johnson was released early in the season by a new team. In 2025, he was traded to the Houston Texans but was released after just three games. Gardner-Johnson struggled to play within the scheme with Houston and was reportedly frustrated with his role.

Eventually, head coach DeMeco Ryans decided he had enough and moved on. Gardner-Johnson then spent time with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad before finishing the season with the Chicago Bears.

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He signed a one-year deal with the Bills this offseason, a move that was seen as risky given the issues Gardner-Johnson has had in the past. Still, their need for a difference-maker at the safety position led to the role of the dice.

In six games, Gardner-Johnson flashed some of his talent, finishing with 26 tackles, two pass breakups, and an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers which helped seal the win. Unfortunately, he also had missed assignments in coverage and struggled with tackling. Gardner-Johnson had two missed tackles in his final game alone before being ejected.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson showed no accountability following NFL punishment

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrates after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's already concerning that Gardner-Johnson decided to spit at an opponent, but what was even worse was the fact that he genuinely acted as though he did nothing wrong. Gardner-Johnson, who appealed the suspension but lost, never admitted to spitting at Bowers.

Gardner-Johnson also gave one of the worst apologies ever, saying there was "nothing to it" when discussing his act. He even tried to claim it was just an example of being competitive.

"I gotta just control my emotions. There was nothing to it; it's competitive. Like I said, heat of the moment. Everybody saw what was going on. It wasn't nothing egregious against nobody. Like I said, we just competed in the game. A call was made. A flag was made. We went to chirping. And I guess, you know, just being competitive. Like I said, nothing towards Brock and nothing towards the team," Gardner-Johnson said.

Buffalo is coming off one of its best defensive showings of the season against the Baltimore Ravens. They were aided by the fact that Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley were both hurt during the game, but still showed enough in the secondary to give them the confidence to do what needed to be done and say goodbye to Gardner-Johnson.

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