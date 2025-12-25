Spencer Brown’s holiday season just got a little bit hotter.

The Buffalo Bills’ offensive lineman finished a position-wide gift exchange with one of the most unique and blistering items you could imagine.

“I got a flamethrower today, so that was pretty cool, said Brown on Tuesday, via WGRZ's Jon Scott.

“(Ryan Van Demark) hooked it up,” added Brown. “It is legal. So everybody can just relax.”

The Bills' right tackle continued, explaining that he doesn’t necessarily see him using his new incendiary device anytime soon. But it may come in handy down the road.

“It’s cool to have it, sitting in the corner if I need to,” he said.

It's gift giving time among the #Bills players.



Spencer Brown coming away with a flamethrower from the OL white elephant.



Brown stealing that from Tylan Grable, who ended up with an autographed Muhammad Ali signed boxing glove. pic.twitter.com/QtpObJKBG7 — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 23, 2025

Stolen away

Brown explained how he wound up with the interesting present, noting that he swiped it from one of his teammates.

“Actually, I did steal it from (Tylan) Grable,” said Brown. “I wanted it.”

“It’s two (steals). So if there’s one (gift) that gets opened and someone steals it, it’s good. But if someone steals it again, it’s locked in. It can’t get taken again.”

Brown was able to keep the flamethrower, as it was not stolen after he took it away from his fellow offensive lineman. And while he was happy to finish with the red-hot device, the lack of hostility during the process diminished the satisfaction of the white elephant swap.

“It was actually a very cordial gift exchange, which isn’t fun,” said Brown.

Plenty to celebrate

Aside from his new tool, Brown, along with the rest of the Bills’ offensive line, has a lot to toast this holiday season. The group has enjoyed another productive campaign in which all five members of the team’s starting unit remain upright heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins was one of three Bills players selected to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday, as was running back James Cook, who has recorded a phenomenal season behind one of the best run-blocking units in the league. Cook is currently the league’s rushing leader, as he sits 43 yards ahead of Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor for the league lead.

Brown’s new flamethrower likely won’t be the only thing leaving charred earth in its wake this Christmas, as the Bills’ O-line will have another chance to pave the way for Cook to light up the night when the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles head to Orchard Park for a matchup this Sunday evening.

