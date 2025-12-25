It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Buffalo Bills fans, as they are looking forward to yet another postseason appearance, their seventh in a row.

With that said, while the team has extended its league-leading playoff streak, there remains some unfinished business.

Heading back to the NFL’s second season is all well and good. But the Bills could make it a perfect holiday if they can cross a few items off their Christmas wish list over the next two weeks:

Win AFC East

First order of business — win the division.

It remains a long shot for the Bills to overcome the AFC East-leading New England Patriots to claim their fifth consecutive divisional crown. However, it’s not impossible.

According to the New York Times Playoff Simulator, the Bills have an 18% chance to win the AFC East as of Wednesday evening. Those odds would increase to 30% if Buffalo can take down the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, per the Times.

The Bills (11-4) still need the Patriots (12-3) to lose at least one of their final two games, both divisional matchups, if they hope to finish the regular season on top of the East. New England will end the year with games against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

With that said, Buffalo must also continue to win, which it's managed to do each of the past four weeks. If the Bills can do that, they’ll at least give themselves a chance to pull off the improbable.

James Cook rushing title

James Cook is the NFL’s rushing leader entering Week 17, sitting 43 yards ahead of Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor for the league’s top spot. If he were to continue to lead the league in yards rushing over the next two weeks, he would become the first Bills RB to take home a rushing title since O.J. Simpson in 1976.

It's been a remarkable season for Cook, who is earning every bit of his new contract that he signed this past offseason. If he is able to etch his name into the NFL's history books, that would truly make his 2025 campaign extra special.

Ed Oliver window opened

The Bills’ defensive line has been riddled with injuries throughout the season, and no player’s absence has been more critical than that of defensive tackle Ed Oliver. But there is a chance that he could return to action in time for the postseason, and what a holiday gift it would be for the team to open his 21-day window to return from Injured Reserve before the regular season is through.

Before he was placed on IR following the Bills’ Week 8 win over the Carolina Panthers, Oliver was on a torrid pace. In just three games played, he remains tied for second on the team in tackles for loss (7), third on the team in sacks (3) and fourth on the team in quarterback pressure rate (13.7%, minimum 50 pass rush snaps).

Oliver has shown great progress in recent weeks as he appears to be doing all he can to get back on the field.

