Josh Allen-Jalen Hurts matchup will be NFL first during Bills vs. Eagles in Week 17

Josh Allen has recorded a number of NFL firsts throughout his illustrious career.

And he will do so once again when the Buffalo Bills host Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday evening.

Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks for his receiver against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

First time for everything

The Week 17 matchup between the Bills and Eagles will be the second all-time meeting between Allen and Hurts, but it will be the first time the two have met under specific circumstances.

Per Buffalo Bills PR, this weekend’s non-conference tilt will be the first-ever matchup between QBs who have recorded 20-plus touchdowns passing and eight-plus touchdowns rushing in a single season. It will also be the fifth all-time meeting between QBs with 30-plus TDs passing and 10-plus TDs rushing.

Allen and Hurts have been two of the most impressive dual-threat signal callers in the league the past several years, and Sunday will be a well-earned showcase of two MVP-worthy adversaries. So far this season, the Bills’ QB has totaled 3,406 yards passing and 25 touchdowns to go with 552 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. Hurts has recorded 3,114 yards passing and 24 touchdowns, along with 416 yards rushing and eight touchdowns.

Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws touchdown pass in fourth quarter under pressure form Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Last meeting

This weekend’s Week 17 tilt will be the first since a 2023 matchup between the two teams, which finished in a 37-34 Eagles victory. Heavy rain impacted that game, and precipitation could once again play a role in this year’s meeting between two eastern-based teams. Forecasts for Sunday’s contest call for mild rain with temperatures of 39 degrees.

Plenty to play for

Philadelphia has already clinched the NFC East division title for the second straight season, while Buffalo punched its playoff ticket for a league-leading seventh consecutive season after a win in Week 16. The Bills remain with a slim chance to catch the AFC East-leading New England Patriots, but will need wins in their final two games to pull off an improbable divisional comeback.

